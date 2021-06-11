'Not Interested': Howard Reportedly Not Even Listening To NBA Offers

Much to the relief of the Michigan faithful, it appears that Juwan Howard has no interest in returning to the NBA anytime soon.

Not only is Howard not interested in returning to the NBA, he's not even willing to entertain discussions about it according to a report by ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

Earlier this week, Howard's name surfaced as a top candidate to fill the head-coaching vacancy with both the Boston Celtics and the Portland Trailblazers. While both appear to be great opportunities for any coach who has a desire to coach in the NBA, its become quite clear that Howard is all-in on Michigan.

During Howard's first season at the helm, the Wolverines fought their way to a 19-12 record before the 2020 college basketball season came to a halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The following season, Howard coached Michigan to its first Big Ten regular-season title since 2014 and an appearance in the NCAA Tournament's Elite Eight - Michigan's fourth appearance since 2013. As a result of his second-year success, Howard would be named the 2021 Big Ten Conference Coach of the Year, Sporting News Coach of the Year and Associated Press College Basketball Coach of the Year - along with becoming the first person in NCAA history to enter the tournament as a No. 1 seed as both a player and a coach.

Howard also became the first Michigan Basketball coach to reach 23 conference wins within their first two seasons as head coach.

As if that isn't enough to celebrate, Howard and Co. also assembled the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation for 2021 - including top prospects like forward Caleb Houston, center Moussa Diabate and point guard Frankie Collins to name a few. Along with his phenomenal recruiting class, Howard also dipped into the transfer portal once again to secure the commitment of transfer point guard DeVante' Jones out of Coastal Carolina - the 2021 Sun Belt Player of the Year and one of the best guards available in the portal.

Needless to say, Howard is off to a pretty good start in Ann Arbor - and it sounds like he plans on sticking around for a while.