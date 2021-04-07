FootballBasketballThe Big House+Hockey/BaseballSI.com
Search

BREAKING: Michigan Point Guard To Enter The NBA Draft

The Michigan point guard says he will continue to bet on himself.
Author:
Publish date:

Senior point guard Mike Smith announced on Wednesday afternoon that he would take his chances in the NBA draft as opposed to returning for another year in Ann Arbor. Smith Made the announcement via Instagram.

“First and Foremost...I need to thank god for giving me the opportunity to play the game I love so much! I would like to thank the University of Michigan for accepting me and giving me a place to call home. Thank you coach Howard, the coaching staff, my teammates, my friends and family for believing in me.

All my life I dreamed of playing in the NBA, but I have always been the underdog! I have always been told I was too small or that I wasn’t good enough to play at the next level. I never listened to them and I still don’t.

No matter what anybody said, I kept working and betting on myself. I believe that we all have our own paths in life. So...it’s only right to continue to bet on myself and take that path. Next stop for me is the NBA Draft!”

Smith transferred to Michigan after spending four years at Columbia where he averaged 18.0 points per game throughout his career. After transferring to Michigan, Smith would adjust his game to better fit his new role with the Wolverines. Though his scoring numbers would go down significantly (9.0 ppg), Smith served as a crucial piece to Michigan’s deep run in the 2020-21 NCAA tournament.

juwan howard michigan basketball
Basketball

BREAKING: Michigan Point Guard To Enter The NBA Draft

Michigan helmet
Football

LISTEN: Ep. 4: Spring Football Developments, Transfer Issues, Freshmen Expectations

jim harbaugh
Football

Does Michigan Have A Transfer Problem?

Michigan Wolverines vs Ohio State Buckeyes
Football

The Big Ten Football Fan Misery Index

Jim Harbaugh
Football

A Realistic Expectation For Michigan Football In 2021

Taylor Upshaw
Football

Michigan Football Defense: Goodbye Viper, Hello Reaper

crisler
Basketball

Michigan Commit Leads Team To National Championship

Donovan Edwards
Football

Early Impressions Of Donovan Edwards: "That Dude Is Flying..."