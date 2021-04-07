BREAKING: Michigan Point Guard To Enter The NBA Draft

Senior point guard Mike Smith announced on Wednesday afternoon that he would take his chances in the NBA draft as opposed to returning for another year in Ann Arbor. Smith Made the announcement via Instagram.

“First and Foremost...I need to thank god for giving me the opportunity to play the game I love so much! I would like to thank the University of Michigan for accepting me and giving me a place to call home. Thank you coach Howard, the coaching staff, my teammates, my friends and family for believing in me.

All my life I dreamed of playing in the NBA, but I have always been the underdog! I have always been told I was too small or that I wasn’t good enough to play at the next level. I never listened to them and I still don’t.

No matter what anybody said, I kept working and betting on myself. I believe that we all have our own paths in life. So...it’s only right to continue to bet on myself and take that path. Next stop for me is the NBA Draft!”

Smith transferred to Michigan after spending four years at Columbia where he averaged 18.0 points per game throughout his career. After transferring to Michigan, Smith would adjust his game to better fit his new role with the Wolverines. Though his scoring numbers would go down significantly (9.0 ppg), Smith served as a crucial piece to Michigan’s deep run in the 2020-21 NCAA tournament.