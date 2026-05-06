SI:CYMI | Is Caitlin Clark Underrated?

Good morning, sports fans! This is Madison Williams from Sports Illustrated, here to share the biggest news that you might’ve missed yesterday and what’s coming next in the world of sports.

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The Headlines ...

NBA PLAYOFFS: The NBA playoffs continued last night. … The Pistons won Game 1 over the Cavaliers, thanks in part to Jalen Duren. … The Lakers lost to the Thunder, but in other unfortunate news, L.A.’s Jarred Vanderbilt dislocated his pinky finger and the Thunder bench was shook when seeing the injury. … Make sure to keep an eye out for the other injuries plaguing the second round of the playoffs. … Looking back at Monday night’s games. … SI’s Tom Dierberger wrote about Anthony Edwards’s performance vs. the Spurs in his first game back from injury. … Edwards’s Timberwolves found a simple strategy to beat Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs. Will the winning continue? … Minnesota coach Chris Finch wasn’t happy with the referees after Game 1, though.

CONTROVERSIAL NEWS: On the basketball court—Is Caitlin Clark underrated? The WNBA general managers may think so based on the survey results released yesterday. SI’s Kristen Wong broke down the surprising results. … In the courtroom—Stefon Diggs was found not guilty after facing allegations of assault and strangulation from his former personal chef. … On the ice—Ducks coach Joel Quenneville was not happy when refs missed what he thought to be an icing call. … On the tennis court—SI’s Brigid Kennedy explained why women’s tennis stars like Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff could boycott future grand slams. … On the mound—Tigers pitcher Framber Valdez was ejected from last night’s game vs. the Red Sox after hitting Trevor Story with a pitch. The benches even cleared. Detroit manager A.J. Hinch struggled to give his pitcher the benefit of the doubt afterwards.

NO REGRETS: Ben Stiller made it clear that he didn’t regret missing Game 1 of the Knicks–76ers series to attend the Met Gala on Monday. … Mark Cuban opened up about how he lured Fernando Mendoza to Indiana. That worked out well. … Cowboys president Stephen Jones reflected on the team trading Micah Parsons to the Packers. Needless to say, he has no regrets.

NEW HOME?: One Cardinals player called for Aaron Rodgers to come to Arizona, but would that move even make sense? … SI’s Karl Rasmussen ranked the top landing spots for Auston Matthews if he chooses to leave the Maple Leafs this offseason. … ABS will be introduced to college baseball at the SEC tournament in a couple weeks, but there will be one key difference. … Emeka Egbuka still has a good relationship with Mike Evans despite him finding a new home with the 49ers.

Feed Refresher ...

Some opportunities you didn’t even know existed ...

DREAM JOB ALERT: Are you excited for the World Cup this year? Are you looking for a job? Well, it’s your lucky day! Fox Sports is officially hiring for a “World Cup Watcher.” Yep, you read that right. The person for the job would earn $50,000 to watch all 104 matches over the course of the 39 days of the tournament, which is a lofty task. But, that’s a good chunk of change to watch soccer. Will you apply?

RECORD BROKEN: Breaking a record at Yankee Stadium would be an exciting moment, except for one fan who set an unfortunate record this week. New York’s “Oblivious Cam” found one fan who sat on his phone for three minutes and 14 seconds without realizing he was on the video board. The previous record was three minutes and seven seconds. He must’ve been reading a thrilling Sports Illustrated article!

What We're Watching Tonight ...

NBA Playoffs:

76ers @ Knicks—7 p.m. ET; ESPN

Celebrity Row at Madison Square Garden should be packed tonight since the Met Gala is over. The Knicks dominated in Game 1, winning 137–98 over the Sixers. We’ll see who can capture Game 2.

Timberwolves @ Spurs—9:30 p.m. ET; ESPN

The Timberwolves beat the Spurs by just two points on Monday night. Taking a 2–0 lead before heading back to Minnesota would be massive against one of the top favorites to win the title.

NHL Playoffs:

Canadiens @ Sabres—7 p.m. ET; TNT, truTV, HBO Max

The second-round series between Montreal and Buffalo begins tonight.

Ducks @ Golden Knights—9:30 p.m. ET; TNT, truTV, HBO Max

Las Vegas captured Game 1 winning 3–1, we’ll see who takes Game 2.

MLB:

Rangers @ Yankees—7:05 p.m. ET; MLB Network, Prime Video

The Yankees are on a five-game winning streak heading into tonight’s game. Let’s see if that fire can continue on the national stage.

Pirates @ Diamondbacks—9:40 p.m. ET; MLB.tv

Reigning Cy Young winner Paul Skenes is back on the mound for his eighth start of the season. He’s posted a 3.18 ERA so far this season.

That’s all for this Wednesday!

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