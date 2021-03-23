How Sweet It Is: No. 1 Michigan Advances To The Sweet Sixteen

What. A. Game.

It was an absolute battle between the No. 1 Michigan Wolverines and the No. 8 LSU Tigers on Monday night. The Tigers got off to a hot start thanks in large part to freshman guard Cameron Thomas, who finished the night with - points. On any other night, Cameron's impressive performance would have likely been more than enough to get a W for the Tigers, but not on this night.

With a trip to the Sweet Sixteen on the line, Michigan simply wouldn't be denied - defeating LSU by a score of

Showing the type of grit and heart that it takes to win a championship, the Wolverines kept clawing their way back into the game - trading blows with the Tigers all night. Eli Brooks kept Michigan in the fight early, leading the way with a season high 21 points and a career high five three-pointers. Senior guard Chaundee Brown provided a much needed spart off of the bench, finishing the game with a career high 21 points. Big Ten Freshman of the Year Hunter Dickinson would add a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds, while sophomore guard Franz Wagner 15 points.

Not only was it a big win for Michigan, it was also a crucial win for the Big Ten conference after having seven of the nine teams selected already eliminated from the tournament - including No. 1 seed Illinois and No. 2 seed Ohio State.

No. 1 Michigan will now wait to face the winner of No. 5 Colorado and No. 4 Florida State for a trip to the Elite Eight.