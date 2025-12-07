Dusty May speaks on standout performance following dominating victory over Rutgers

On Saturday afternoon, the Michigan Wolverines men’s basketball team secured a dominating 41-point victory over Rutgers in Ann Arbor.

Leading the Wolverines was sophomore big man Morez Johnson Jr. The Riverdale, Ind. native finished with a game-high 22 points on 9-of-11 shooting and two three-pointers. It marks the second time this season he has eclipsed 20 points in a game. He also notched three steals, a block and four rebounds.

After the game, head coach Dusty May was asked about Johnson Jr.’s impact and his three-point and free-throw shooting.

Dec 6, 2025; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines forward Morez Johnson Jr. (21) dribbles in the first half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

“How much time do we have?” May said. “We really appreciate that guy (Johnson Jr.), when you look at our good possessions in Vegas, we got layups and dunks because of his seals, screens and rim runs. He does a lot of extremely visible and invisible plays.”

Tonight, Johnson Jr.’s two three-pointers were his first of the season for the Wolverines.

“For him to knock down the three’s, it is a testament to his work,” May said. “As you could see, when he raised up into it (the shot), I don’t think there was anyone thinking ‘oh, don’t do it.’”

In his first season with the Wolverines, Morez is the second-leading scorer on the team at 14.2 points per contest. The number is over double what he averaged in his freshman season at Illinois, when he posted seven points per game.

He is also shooting an impressive 68.7 percent from the floor in the 2025-26 campaign and is grabbing 6.2 rebounds per game.

