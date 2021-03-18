Talking Michigan Hoops Ahead Of The First Four

Michigan basketball is still a couple days away from its first game of the NCAA Tournament, but they'll find out who they're playing tonight.

Michigan is a 1-seed, which the team must love, but not knowing exactly who they're playing has to be a little nerve-racking. The team got its draw a full five days ago and still doesn't know who they'll play on Saturday. They'll find out later this evening, as Mt. St. Mary's and Texas Southern battle it out for the right to be the 16-seed.

Michael Spath, Justin Roh and myself talk Michigan's draw, chances at a title with and without Isaiah Livers and what the tournament could look like when U-M takes the court on Saturday on their Stadium & Main Podcast.