Michigan vs. Ohio State 2.0: Everything You Need To Know

Michigan and Ohio State battled back and forth on February 21 with the Wolverines prevailing by five. Round two in the Big Ten Tournament should be another good one.

Michigan and Ohio State obviously don't like each other, but we all liked watching them battle it out on the hardwood a few weeks ago. Michigan went into Columbus and handed Ohio State a five-point loss after an exciting back-and-forth 40 minutes.

Round two of the matchup has a chance to be another great game even with a couple of big time players potentially out of the lineup — one from each team. Brendan Gulick of Buckeyes Now and myself break down every angle of the matchup for later today in the video above in an attempt to figure out how it might go.