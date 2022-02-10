Three Key Players For Michigan Against Purdue

Not much changes from opponent to opponent in terms of what Michigan needs to do on the basketball court. Defense, shooting and consistency across the board have all plagued Michigan at times this year and that's why the Wolverines are currently 12-9 and in need of every win. Tonight against Purdue, three players need to step up in a major way in order for U-M to get a much needed win against one of the top teams in the conference — those three players are discussed in the video above.