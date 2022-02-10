Skip to main content

Three Key Players For Michigan Against Purdue

Michigan will get its second shot at Purdue in five days tonight in Ann Arbor.

Not much changes from opponent to opponent in terms of what Michigan needs to do on the basketball court. Defense, shooting and consistency across the board have all plagued Michigan at times this year and that's why the Wolverines are currently 12-9 and in need of every win. Tonight against Purdue, three players need to step up in a major way in order for U-M to get a much needed win against one of the top teams in the conference — those three players are discussed in the video above.

Read More

USATSI_17623723_168388427_lowres
Basketball

Three Key Players For Michigan Against Purdue

41 seconds ago
jim harbaugh
Football

Assemble Your Crew: Harbaugh's Staff Set for 2022

Feb 9, 2022
juwan howard
Basketball

Three Interesting Things Juwan Howard Said After Beating Penn State

Feb 9, 2022
tom brady jim harbaugh
Football

Michigan Makes Significant NIL Announcement

Feb 9, 2022
Michigan helmet
Football

Michigan Has Its Defensive Coordinator

Feb 8, 2022
al glick
Football

Al Glick, True Michigan Man, Friend Of U-M Athletics, Has Passed Away

Feb 8, 2022
DSC_1800
Football

McCarthy On Potential OC: 'Genius Might Be An Understatement'

Feb 8, 2022
josh gattis michigan band
Football

Jim Harbaugh And Michigan, Josh Gattis' Departure, The 2022 Season

Feb 7, 2022