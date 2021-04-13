FootballBasketballThe Big House+Hockey/BaseballSI.com
SI All-American Top 25: Michigan, Juwan Howard No. 1

The best is yet to come for Juwan Howard and the Michigan Wolverines.
The 2020-21 season came to an abrupt and painful end for No. 1 Michigan in the NCAA tournament, losing to No. 11 UCLA in the Elite Eight by a score of 51-49.  Though UCLA was considered to be an underdog based on seeding alone, the reality is that the Bruins were playing some of the best basketball of anyone in the tournament - making their way from the first four to the Final Four before being bounced by No. 1 Gonzaga.

Now that the disappointment of March has mostly subsided, the Wolverines have turned their full attention to the 2021-22 season - and the current No. 1 ranked class of recruits that are about to make their way to campus.

The SI All-American Top 25 was released on Tuesday, with Michigan having a firm grip on the No. 1 spot.  

Here's the full list:

1. Michigan

Key commits: Caleb Houstan, Moussa Diabate, Frankie Collins, Kobe Bufkin, Isaiah Barnes, Will Tschetter.

2. Duke

Key Commits: A.J. Griffin, Paolo Banchero, Trevor Keels.

3. Florida State

Key commits: Matthew Cleveland, Jalen Warley, John Butler, Naheem McLeod.

4. Kentucky

Key Commits: Daimion Collins, Bryce Hopkins, Nolan Hickman.

5. Alabama

Key Commits: Jusaun Holt, JD Davison, Charles Beidako.

6. Villanova

Key Commits: Jordan Longino, Angelo Brizzi, Nnanna Njoku, Trey Patterson.

7. Memphis

Key Commits: Jordan Nesbitt, Josh Minott, John Camden, Sam Ayomide.

8. Baylor

Key Commits: Kendall Brown, Jeremy Sochan, Langston Love.

9. Kansas

Key Commits: Zach Clemence, K.J. Adams, Bobby Pettiford, Sydney Curry.

10. Michigan State

Key Commits: Max Christie, Jaden Akins, Pierre Brooks.

11. Connecticut

Key Commits: Jordan Hawkins, Rahsool Diggins, Samson Johnson.

12. USC

Key Commits: Reese Dixon-Waters, Malik Thomas, Harrison Hornery, Kobe Johnson, K.J. Allen.

13. Colorado

Key Commits: Quincy Allen, Lawson Lovering, Julian Hammond, Javon Ruffin.

14. Georgetown

Key Commits: Ryan Mutombo, Jordan Riley, Tyler Beard, Jalin Billingsley, Aminu Mohammed.

15. Georgia Tech

Key Commits: Dallan “Deebo” Coleman, Miles Kelly, Jalon Moore.

16. Nebraska

Key Commits: Bryce McGowens, Wilhelm Breidenbach, Keisei Tominaga, Oleg Kojenets.

17. UNLV

Key Commits: Arthur Kaluma, Zaon Collins, Keshon Gilbert.

18. Louisville

Key Commits: El Ellis, Michael James, Roosevelt Wheeler.

19. Stanford

Key Commits: Isael Silva, Harrison Ingram, Jarvis Moss.

20. Texas

Key Commits: Jaylon Tyson, Emarion Ellis, Keeyan Itejere.

21. N.C. State

Key Commits: Ernest Ross, Terquavion Smith, Breon Pass.

22. Dayton

Key Commits: DaRon Holmes, Malachi Smith, Kaleb Washington, Mustapha Amzil.

23. Arizona

Key Commits: Shane Dezonie, Shane Nowell, K.J. Simpson.

24. Miami

Key Commits: Jakai Robinson, Nisine Poplar, Bensley Joseph.

25. Seton Hall

Key Commits: Brandon Weston, Ryan Conway, Tyler Powell.

 

