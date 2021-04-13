SI All-American Top 25: Michigan, Juwan Howard No. 1
The 2020-21 season came to an abrupt and painful end for No. 1 Michigan in the NCAA tournament, losing to No. 11 UCLA in the Elite Eight by a score of 51-49. Though UCLA was considered to be an underdog based on seeding alone, the reality is that the Bruins were playing some of the best basketball of anyone in the tournament - making their way from the first four to the Final Four before being bounced by No. 1 Gonzaga.
Now that the disappointment of March has mostly subsided, the Wolverines have turned their full attention to the 2021-22 season - and the current No. 1 ranked class of recruits that are about to make their way to campus.
The SI All-American Top 25 was released on Tuesday, with Michigan having a firm grip on the No. 1 spot.
Here's the full list:
1. Michigan
Key commits: Caleb Houstan, Moussa Diabate, Frankie Collins, Kobe Bufkin, Isaiah Barnes, Will Tschetter.
2. Duke
Key Commits: A.J. Griffin, Paolo Banchero, Trevor Keels.
3. Florida State
Key commits: Matthew Cleveland, Jalen Warley, John Butler, Naheem McLeod.
4. Kentucky
Key Commits: Daimion Collins, Bryce Hopkins, Nolan Hickman.
5. Alabama
Key Commits: Jusaun Holt, JD Davison, Charles Beidako.
6. Villanova
Key Commits: Jordan Longino, Angelo Brizzi, Nnanna Njoku, Trey Patterson.
7. Memphis
Key Commits: Jordan Nesbitt, Josh Minott, John Camden, Sam Ayomide.
8. Baylor
Key Commits: Kendall Brown, Jeremy Sochan, Langston Love.
9. Kansas
Key Commits: Zach Clemence, K.J. Adams, Bobby Pettiford, Sydney Curry.
10. Michigan State
Key Commits: Max Christie, Jaden Akins, Pierre Brooks.
11. Connecticut
Key Commits: Jordan Hawkins, Rahsool Diggins, Samson Johnson.
12. USC
Key Commits: Reese Dixon-Waters, Malik Thomas, Harrison Hornery, Kobe Johnson, K.J. Allen.
13. Colorado
Key Commits: Quincy Allen, Lawson Lovering, Julian Hammond, Javon Ruffin.
14. Georgetown
Key Commits: Ryan Mutombo, Jordan Riley, Tyler Beard, Jalin Billingsley, Aminu Mohammed.
15. Georgia Tech
Key Commits: Dallan “Deebo” Coleman, Miles Kelly, Jalon Moore.
16. Nebraska
Key Commits: Bryce McGowens, Wilhelm Breidenbach, Keisei Tominaga, Oleg Kojenets.
17. UNLV
Key Commits: Arthur Kaluma, Zaon Collins, Keshon Gilbert.
18. Louisville
Key Commits: El Ellis, Michael James, Roosevelt Wheeler.
19. Stanford
Key Commits: Isael Silva, Harrison Ingram, Jarvis Moss.
20. Texas
Key Commits: Jaylon Tyson, Emarion Ellis, Keeyan Itejere.
21. N.C. State
Key Commits: Ernest Ross, Terquavion Smith, Breon Pass.
22. Dayton
Key Commits: DaRon Holmes, Malachi Smith, Kaleb Washington, Mustapha Amzil.
23. Arizona
Key Commits: Shane Dezonie, Shane Nowell, K.J. Simpson.
24. Miami
Key Commits: Jakai Robinson, Nisine Poplar, Bensley Joseph.
25. Seton Hall
Key Commits: Brandon Weston, Ryan Conway, Tyler Powell.