SI All-American Top 25 Basketball Recruiting Class Rankings

Juwan Howard has reeled in the most talented 2021 class to this point.

Michigan continues its strong grip on the top spot of the SI All-American team rankings as we approach NCAA’s Spring Signing Period on Wednesday.

The Wolverines landed IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) forward Moussa Diabate two days before the Early Signing Period kicked off in November, extending their lead to what seemed to be an insurmountable point.

Still, with multiple top tier players remaining on the board, no lead is safe.

Here’s how the team rankings shake out as of now.

Juwan Howard is getting it done on the recruiting trail.

1. Michigan

Key commits: Caleb Houstan, Moussa Diabate, Frankie Collins, Kobe Bufkin, Isaiah Barnes, Will Tschetter.

2. Duke

Key Commits: A.J. Griffin, Paolo Banchero, Trevor Keels.

3. Florida State

Key commits: Matthew Cleveland, Jalen Warley, John Butler, Naheem McLeod.

4. Kentucky

Key Commits: Daimion Collins, Bryce Hopkins, Nolan Hickman.

5. Alabama

Key Commits: Jusaun Holt, JD Davison, Charles Beidako.

6. Villanova

Key Commits: Jordan Longino, Angelo Brizzi, Nnanna Njoku, Trey Patterson.

7. Memphis

Key Commits: Jordan Nesbitt, Josh Minott, John Camden, Sam Ayomide.

8. Baylor

Key Commits: Kendall Brown, Jeremy Sochan, Langston Love.

9. Kansas

Key Commits: Zach Clemence, K.J. Adams, Bobby Pettiford, Sydney Curry.

10. Michigan State

Key Commits: Max Christie, Jaden Akins, Pierre Brooks.

11. Connecticut

Key Commits: Jordan Hawkins, Rahsool Diggins, Samson Johnson.

12. USC

Key Commits: Reese Dixon-Waters, Malik Thomas, Harrison Hornery, Kobe Johnson, K.J. Allen.

13. Colorado

Key Commits: Quincy Allen, Lawson Lovering, Julian Hammond, Javon Ruffin.

14. Georgetown

Key Commits: Ryan Mutombo, Jordan Riley, Tyler Beard, Jalin Billingsley, Aminu Mohammed.

15. Georgia Tech

Key Commits: Dallan “Deebo” Coleman, Miles Kelly, Jalon Moore.

16. Nebraska

Key Commits: Bryce McGowens, Wilhelm Breidenbach, Keisei Tominaga, Oleg Kojenets.

17. UNLV

Key Commits: Arthur Kaluma, Zaon Collins, Keshon Gilbert.

18. Louisville

Key Commits: El Ellis, Michael James, Roosevelt Wheeler.

19. Stanford

Key Commits: Isael Silva, Harrison Ingram, Jarvis Moss.

20. Texas

Key Commits: Jaylon Tyson, Emarion Ellis, Keeyan Itejere.

21. N.C. State

Key Commits: Ernest Ross, Terquavion Smith, Breon Pass.

22. Dayton

Key Commits: DaRon Holmes, Malachi Smith, Kaleb Washington, Mustapha Amzil.

23. Arizona

Key Commits: Shane Dezonie, Shane Nowell, K.J. Simpson.

24. Miami

Key Commits: Jakai Robinson, Nisine Poplar, Bensley Joseph.

25. Seton Hall

Key Commits: Brandon Weston, Ryan Conway, Tyler Powell.