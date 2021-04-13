SI All-American Top 25 Basketball Recruiting Class Rankings
Michigan continues its strong grip on the top spot of the SI All-American team rankings as we approach NCAA’s Spring Signing Period on Wednesday.
The Wolverines landed IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) forward Moussa Diabate two days before the Early Signing Period kicked off in November, extending their lead to what seemed to be an insurmountable point.
Still, with multiple top tier players remaining on the board, no lead is safe.
Here’s how the team rankings shake out as of now.
1. Michigan
Key commits: Caleb Houstan, Moussa Diabate, Frankie Collins, Kobe Bufkin, Isaiah Barnes, Will Tschetter.
2. Duke
Key Commits: A.J. Griffin, Paolo Banchero, Trevor Keels.
3. Florida State
Key commits: Matthew Cleveland, Jalen Warley, John Butler, Naheem McLeod.
4. Kentucky
Key Commits: Daimion Collins, Bryce Hopkins, Nolan Hickman.
5. Alabama
Key Commits: Jusaun Holt, JD Davison, Charles Beidako.
6. Villanova
Key Commits: Jordan Longino, Angelo Brizzi, Nnanna Njoku, Trey Patterson.
7. Memphis
Key Commits: Jordan Nesbitt, Josh Minott, John Camden, Sam Ayomide.
8. Baylor
Key Commits: Kendall Brown, Jeremy Sochan, Langston Love.
9. Kansas
Key Commits: Zach Clemence, K.J. Adams, Bobby Pettiford, Sydney Curry.
10. Michigan State
Key Commits: Max Christie, Jaden Akins, Pierre Brooks.
11. Connecticut
Key Commits: Jordan Hawkins, Rahsool Diggins, Samson Johnson.
12. USC
Key Commits: Reese Dixon-Waters, Malik Thomas, Harrison Hornery, Kobe Johnson, K.J. Allen.
13. Colorado
Key Commits: Quincy Allen, Lawson Lovering, Julian Hammond, Javon Ruffin.
14. Georgetown
Key Commits: Ryan Mutombo, Jordan Riley, Tyler Beard, Jalin Billingsley, Aminu Mohammed.
15. Georgia Tech
Key Commits: Dallan “Deebo” Coleman, Miles Kelly, Jalon Moore.
16. Nebraska
Key Commits: Bryce McGowens, Wilhelm Breidenbach, Keisei Tominaga, Oleg Kojenets.
17. UNLV
Key Commits: Arthur Kaluma, Zaon Collins, Keshon Gilbert.
18. Louisville
Key Commits: El Ellis, Michael James, Roosevelt Wheeler.
19. Stanford
Key Commits: Isael Silva, Harrison Ingram, Jarvis Moss.
20. Texas
Key Commits: Jaylon Tyson, Emarion Ellis, Keeyan Itejere.
21. N.C. State
Key Commits: Ernest Ross, Terquavion Smith, Breon Pass.
22. Dayton
Key Commits: DaRon Holmes, Malachi Smith, Kaleb Washington, Mustapha Amzil.
23. Arizona
Key Commits: Shane Dezonie, Shane Nowell, K.J. Simpson.
24. Miami
Key Commits: Jakai Robinson, Nisine Poplar, Bensley Joseph.
25. Seton Hall
Key Commits: Brandon Weston, Ryan Conway, Tyler Powell.