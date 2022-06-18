Joey Baker Is A Wolverine

With the departures of Caleb Houstan and Moussa Diabate, Juwan Howard had two open roster spots to play with and several potential targets to fill them. As of last night, former Duke guard Joey Baker has filled one of those spots.

Sports Illustrated's director of basketball recruiting Jason Jordan broke the news about Baker selecting the Wolverines just about a week after his visit to Ann Arbor.

As Jordan outlines above, Baker has one year of eligibility remaining as a graduate transfer. Last year at Duke, Baker played in 34 games and averaged 4.5 points on .432 from the field and .405 from three-point range. Obviously the scoring numbers aren't huge, but he's proven to be a knock-down three-point shooter and also brings a lot of experience and savvy to Michigan's young and mostly unproven roster.

Baker obviously saw an opportunity with a team like Michigan that has had a lot of success under Juwan Howard, but that also needs a little help at the current time and with the current roster. Stating that he wants to make an impact and also reach his full potential under a coach like Howard fits what has already happened for some in Ann Arbor on Howard's watch.

Baker only started four games while at Duke so it'll be interesting to see if he's penciled in as a starter or if he remains a rotational guy who can provide some energy and shooting off the bench. Michigan doesn't have a guaranteed starter at either the 2 or the 3 spot, so it's very possible that Baker could work his way into a starting role in his during his final year as a college hooper.