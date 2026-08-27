Michigan Basketball Looked at a Stunning Number of Backup PGs Before Landing Kenny Noland

Michigan enters the final contest of its three-game foreign tour overseas. The Wolverines have suffered two losses, and starting point guard Elliot Cadeau has faced foul issues. He has fouled out in both games so far, and Michigan doesn't appear to have a solid plan at the backup point guard spot — yet.

But the Wolverines hope help is on the way after landing Columbia's Kenny Noland. However, Noland is currently ineligible after playing four seasons of college basketball. But expect more lawsuits against the NCAA in the future, and Michigan expects that he will be able to suit up.

Noland would come to Michigan after starting 28 games in his senior season. He averaged 17 points, three rebounds, and three assists per game. He would slot in as the backup point guard to Cadeau, giving Michigan an experienced guard.

Michigan did its due diligence

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With so many players from the 2022 recruiting class trying to get a fifth year of eligibility, the Wolverines had plenty of options. After losing L.J. Cason to Miami, Boynton Jr. knew he had to make a move.

And according to Tim McCormick on Go Blue Hoops, the Wolverines looked at 70 different prospects who could fill the backup point guard spot. But Noland was the player Michigan wanted and he checked the boxes.

"Coach Boynton Jr. said that he did a full evaluation and they looked at 70 different prospects to play the backup point guard role, or to move in a different direction, but they looked at 70 guys and Noland checked the most boxes," McCormick said.

"I also talked to new assistant coach Mike Martin, who coached in the Ivy League at Brown and faced Kenny Noland six times during their Ivy League career. And he called him a tough competitor, a great skill set with the ball and a winner."

Noland would be a perfect fit with the Wolverines

Michigan has used the Columbia pipeline before. If you recall, Mike Smith came to the Wolverines as a scorer, but turned into a pass-first guard when he arrived in Ann Arbor. McCormick doesn't see that happening with Noland, as he believes he could play the '2' alongside Cadeau when Trey McKenney needs a breather.

Either way, Noland would come off the bench and provide the Wolverines with both a scoring ability, along with being able to run the offense. As of now, Michigan would rely on either Brandon McCoy Jr. or Joseph Hartman, and neither are ready to do that this upcoming season.

The Wolverines needed that veteran presence, and as long as Noland is granted a fifth season, Michigan has the perfect fit.

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