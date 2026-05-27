How Michigan Coach Mike Boynton Views Final Roster Spot Following Morez Johnson's Decision

Michigan's roster is almost set for the 2026-27 basketball season, but the Wolverines could still make a move to further cement themselves as having one of the top rosters for next season. Or, Michigan could add a developmental piece to the equation. Either way, with Morez Johnson Jr. staying in the NBA Draft, Michigan still has a scholarship at its disposal.

Recently, Michigan assistant coach Mike Boynton was on 'Defend the Block' to talk about the Wolverines' national title game, and turning the page to the new season. In regard to filling out the roster, Boynton hinted it's something that could still happen, and until things are rolling, there will always be an uneasy feeling for the staff.

"Yeah, it’s a fluid situation always," Boynton said. "And until you get the guys here, you’re about ready to play. You’re still kind of uneasy about how it looks. And the reality is even once the season starts, it takes some time."

A small chance someone is added to the roster

During the interview with Brian Boesch, Boynton recalled how earlier in the season, during an exhibition, Michigan gave up 100 points to Cincinnati on its home court. Then the Wolverines barely survived against both Wake Forest and TCU, while Yaxel Lendeborg was benched for a lot of the Demon Deacons game.

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But Michigan kept trotting out the three-big lineup and we know how the story ended. The Wolverines were the most dominant team in college basketball and teams didn't know how to defend Michigan. And it's largely because the staff didn't panic and blow up the plan of playing Lendeborg with both Morez Johnson Jr. and Aday Mara.

"And so, again, like, there’s a small chance we add a piece, yeah," said Boynton. "But there’s also a chance that this is the roster. And either way, I think our staff’s showing that we can figure out how to massage it throughout the year to get really positive and not always excellent, but really good results at the end."

Hamad Mousa still available

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It's quite possible Michigan likes what it has and goes after an uncommitted 2026 recruit, someone like Ricky Liburd back in the 2025 cycle, who could be a late bloomer and help the team in a couple of seasons. But if the Wolverines are still searching for a wing in the portal, Cal Poly transfer Hamad Mousa is still available.

There was interest from Michigan here and it would help solve some potential scoring issues. The 6'8" wing averaged over 20 points for Cal Poly and was named first-team All-Big West this past season. He averaged over 37% from three and is a capable rebounder.

But if Michigan wants to bank on Brandon McCoy Jr., or Liburd to take over as the starting wing, Mousa might not be in the cards. As time rolls on, the more clarity we will have on the situation.