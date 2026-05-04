Michigan Reportedly Interested in 20-Point-Per-Game Combo Guard in Transfer Portal

With open roster spot(s), Dusty May is still taking time to evaluate the transfer portal, along with waiting for final word from both Aday Mara and Morez Johnson. At one point, it looked like the Wolverines were going to land the top transfer available after Wake Forest wing Juke Harris took a visit to Ann Arbor during Michigan's national title parade.

But Harris to Michigan has faded, with Tennessee seemingly in the driver's seat to land Harris. Now, May has reported interest in another high-end scorer.

Per Maize and Blue Review's Josh Henschke, one name linked to Michigan is Cal Poly's Hamad Mousa.

Mousa would have two years of eligibility remaining after he spent one season at Dayton and the most recent at Cal Poly.

Major improvement from Year 1 to Year 2

The 6'8", 200-pound combo guard began his career at UD, where he had an underwhelming freshman season. Playing in 20 games off the bench, averaging nearly eight minutes per game, Mousa averaged 1.3 points and less than one rebound and assist per game.

Mousa opted to enter the portal and take his talents out west to play for Cal Poly. He parlayed the transfer into a big season. The sophomore earned First-Team All-Big West and was a prolific scorer for the Mustangs.

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

In 2025-26, Mousa averaged 20.4 points per game, which led the team. Mousa also averaged 6.3 rebounds and two assists per game. He also shot over 37% from three, while averaging seven three-pointers attempted per game. Mousa enjoyed shooting the three, which would bode well in the Wolverines' offense playing alongside Elliot Cadeau.

Fit with Michigan

According to Evanmiya.com, Mousa had the third-best value of any player in the Big West a season ago. However, his defense wasn't nearly as good, having a negative defensive rating, according to the analytical site.

The defensive side of the ball would certainly need to be addressed, but there is no question that Mousa would come in and become an offensive threat for Michigan. The Wolverines are missing a '3' right now, but Michigan is also confident in a few players on its roster who could fill that void.

At minimum, Mousa could be a player off the bench, who would come in and give instant offense. But more realistically, to get a 20-plus point scorer in the portal, Mousa would need a legit chance to come in and start right away. Assuming May and Co. could get Mousa to play quality defense, this would be a big pickup for the Wolverines.