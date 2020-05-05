Mike Smith Talks About Being A Wolverine For The First Time

During these strange times, the media hasn't had access to coaches, athletes or anyone involved with sports unless it's via FaceTime, Zoom or some other video chat program. Michigan sports reporter Ed Kengerski got a chance to "sit down" with Columbia graduate transfer point guard Mike Smith for the first time since the veteran hooper became a Wolverine.

Smith was asked why he chose Michigan and he cited two major reasons why U-M was the spot for his final season of basketball.

"One thing that is big for me is education. Obviously I went to Columbia, so education is huge for me and I know Michigan is a top-tier school. You can’t go wrong with that," Smith explained.

"Secondly, I think Coach [Juwan] Howard is doing something special there. I’m good friends with Jimmy Butler and he was a part of the Heat culture and it’s something you want to be a part of. Being around Jimmy all the time, he told me stories about it and I want to be a part of that. You can see it. I think the players that are coming back and coming in, we can make a run for it."

Last year, Smith led the Ivy League in scoring with 22.8 points per game and was pretty much able to shoot whenever he wanted. He knows his role at Michigan is going to change, potentially in a big way, and he's fine with that.

"I envision my role being a lot different," he said. "I’m not expecting to score 22 points per game. I think my role is going to do whatever the team needs. If it’s passing it’s passing, if it’s scoring it’s scoring, if it’s playing defense, taking that extra charge or getting that loose ball, I think that’s what my role is going to be next year.

"It’s important to me to not really establish a role yet because you don’t know what’s going to happen. I haven’t seen anyone play and the coaches haven’t seen me play with everyone yet."

The level of competition is also going to play into that. Taking on Big Ten teams every night is going to feel much different compared to playing in the Ivy League. Smith admits that, but doesn't think it'll affect him much.

"It’s definitely more competitive but it’s still basketball," he said. "The ball still goes in the hoop, the ball is still orange, it’s still round, the rim is still there, it’s not changing. If you’re confident in yourself and you work hard at it, you’re capable of doing anything you put your mind to. I’m a firm believer in that."

It might be harder for Smith to do what he did while at Columbia, but he's a confident young man and likes his skills on the court. He sees them translating regardless of the level.

"I’m really fast," he said with a smile. "I’m small, so I’m always the underdog, which I love. The last couple of years the kids loved me because I’m almost their height. I’m the closest to them because everyone else is 6-10, 6-11 — all these tall heights.

"I’m really fast. Speed kills. As you see in the NBA and all levels, speed kills. I’m a good passer; a really, really good passer. I see the court really well. I can shoot the ball and score. I can basically do it all."

Smith's success is also going to be about fitting in with his new teammates. He'll have to get used to new players and play styles, a new dynamic on the court and new coaches. He's already trying to bond with the guys even though they can't meet up in person.

"We’ve been shooting texts here and there," Smith said. "I’m happy the freshmen put me in a group text so I’ve been talking to them a lot. We’re in the same boat since we don’t know anybody else. I’ve talked to Jaron Faulds since he was at Columbia before. If I fit in with the team, then everything is going to go well."

Based on how Smith describes himself, he's going to fit in just fine.

"I’m a hard worker," he said. "I’m willing to do all of the dirty work. I give it my all because you never know when it’s going to be your last. I just want to win. Regardless of what anyone else says, critics — you’re this or you’re that. I try to tune it out and just focus on what the team needs. I’m willing to do all of that and I’m going to try my best."

Smith has the potential to add very valuable depth at the point guard position and might even push for a starting role. He really can do it all on the court and he has a ton of experience. Those are very valuable traits for a point guard so now it's just about Juwan Howard slotting Smith in where he fits best.