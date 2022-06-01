REPORT: Diabate Makes NBA Decision
Today was the final day for Michigan's Caleb Houstan and Moussa Diabate to make their decision: stick with the NBA Draft process or return to Michigan for their remaining eligibility.
As of now, it looks like at least one has made their decision:
"Michigan, It's been my dream to take my game to the next level. With that in mind, I feel now is the right time to explore the NBA Draft evaluation process. I am excited to learn and go through the processes I have heard so much about. It is important to say the support and guidance coach Howard and the staff has given me has been such a gift. I have appreciated all they have done for me, and my family. I will be entering my name into the 2022 NBA Draft Process."
Diabate averaged 9 points and 6 rebounds per game during his freshman campaign at Michigan, often showcasing his elite athleticism and ability to play above the rim.