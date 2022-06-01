Skip to main content

REPORT: Diabate Makes NBA Decision

The talented freshman will remain in the NBA Draft and forgo his remaining eligibility with Michigan.

Today was the final day for Michigan's Caleb Houstan and Moussa Diabate to make their decision: stick with the NBA Draft process or return to Michigan for their remaining eligibility.

As of now, it looks like at least one has made their decision:

"Michigan, It's been my dream to take my game to the next level. With that in mind, I feel now is the right time to explore the NBA Draft evaluation process. I am excited to learn and go through the processes I have heard so much about. It is important to say the support and guidance coach Howard and the staff has given me has been such a gift. I have appreciated all they have done for me, and my family. I will be entering my name into the 2022 NBA Draft Process."

Diabate averaged 9 points and 6 rebounds per game during his freshman campaign at Michigan, often showcasing his elite athleticism and ability to play above the rim. 

