Dickinson Leads All Freshman In The Sweet Sixteen

Not surprisingly, Big Ten Freshman of the Year Hunter Dickinson has carried over his elite play from the regular season into the NCAA tournament. In fact, no other freshman competing in the Sweet Sixteen has had a bigger contribution to their team.

The 7-footer has been a crucial piece to Michigan’s success all season long, averaging a team high in points per game (14.2), rebounds per game (7.6) and blocks per game (1.4). During the regular season, Dickinson put together five double-doubles, including 12 points and 11 rebounds against Ball State (Dec. 2), 12 points and 15 rebounds at Nebraska (Dec. 25, 26 points and 11 rebounds at Maryland (Dec. 31), 11 points and 15 rebounds at Wisconsin (Feb. 14) and 14 points with 10 rebounds against Michigan State (March 4). Dickinson added his sixth double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds against No. 8 LSU in the second round of the NCAA tournament.

The Wolverines record in those five games? 6-0.

Michigan will enter Sunday’s matchup still riding high off of a hard fought battle against the No. 8 LSU Tigers. In what was likely the most competitive game of the entire tournament so far, the Wolverines and the Tigers traded blows for a full 40 minutes. Thanks in large part to senior guard Chaundee Brown’s late game heroics, Michigan would go on to secure a victory and advance to the Sweet Sixteen for the fourth consecutive year.

Florida State has also become accustomed to participating in the Sweet Sixteen, making their third straight appearance this weekend against the Wolverines. Though the Seminoles were relatively inconsistent early on in the year, they finished the regular season winning eight of their last 10 games. Florida State finished the regular season with an overall record of 18-6, including 11-4 in the ACC. The Seminoles would ultimately lose to Georgia Tech in the conference tournament championship before earning a No. 4 seed in the NCAA tournament.

The last meeting between Michigan and Florida State occurred in the 2018 Elite Eight, with Michigan punching its ticket to the Final Four. In order to have a repeat performance of that 2018 meeting, the Wolverines will likely need another big performance out of their big-time freshman. Though the Seminoles have tremendous size and play a physical brand of basketball, Dickinson has proven time and time again that he is more than capable of rising to the occasion.