Michigan's Fate In The Final Bracketology Projection

Michigan has some things working in its favor and some things working against it as Selection Sunday nears.

Michigan isn't a lock for the NCAA Tournament, but it would definitely be more surprising if they didn't make than if they did. Obviously March Madness is always a great time of year filled with great games, upsets, and historical runs, and hopefully for Michigan fans, the Wolverines will be a part of it.

ESPN's Joe Lunardi released his final bracket projection ahead of tonight's selection show revealing the full tournament field. 

West Region - San Francisco

1. Gonzaga vs 16. Texas Southern/Texas A&M CC

8. Murray State vs 9. San Diego State

5. UConn vs 12. UAB

4. Arkansas vs 13. Vermont

6. Saint Mary's vs 11. Indiana

3. Texas Tech vs 14. Montana State

7. Colorado State vs 10. San Francisco

2. Purdue vs 15. Georgia State

East Region - Philadelphia

1. Baylor vs 16. Norfolk State

8. Creighton vs 9. North Carolina

5. LSU vs 12. Notre Dame/Wyoming

4. Illinois vs 13. Princeton

6. Alabama vs 11. Rutgers

3. Villanova vs 14. Longwood

7. Ohio State vs 10. Virginia Tech

2. Auburn vs 15. Colgate

South Region - San Antonio

1. Arizona vs 16. Wright State/Bryant

8. TCU vs 9. Seton Hall

5. Providence vs 12. Michigan/Texas A&M

4. Houston vs 13. Chattanooga

6. Boise State vs 11. Iowa State

3. Tennessee vs 14. Saint Peter's

7. Michigan State vs 10. Davidson

2. Duke vs 15. Delaware

Midwest Region - Chicago

1. Kansas vs 16. Cal State Fullerton

8. Memphis vs 9. Marquette

5. Iowa vs 12. South Dakota State

4. UCLA vs 13. New Mexico State

6. Texas vs 11. Miami

3. Wisconsin vs 14. Akron

7. USC vs 10. Loyola-Chicago

2. Kentucky vs 15. Jacksonville State

