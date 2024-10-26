Michigan Basketball outlasts Toledo in final exhibition game
Roddy Gayle Jr. and L.J. Cason each scored 20 points, and Michigan men's basketball outlasted Toledo in a high-scoring exhibition game in Ann Arbor, 96-92.
The Wolverines led by as many as 16 points in the second half, but found themselves in a fight down the stretch following a second-half surge from the Rockets. However, Michigan got some timely buckets down the stretch and converted on free throw opportunities late to hold off Toledo's comeback attempt.
If the two exhibition games are any indication, Wolverine fans are going to enjoy what Gayle Jr., a transfer for Ohio State, brings to the Maize and Blue. After 13 points and four assists earlier this week against Oakland, the former Buckeye went 5-of-10 from the floor and 9-of-10 from the free throw line on his way to 20 points tonight. Gayle Jr. added two rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot.
Meanwhile, U-M head coach Dusty May has to love what he's seen out of the freshman guard Cason thus far. After eight points against Oakland, Cason opened tonight's game 6-for-6 from the floor, including four 3-pointers, on his way to 20 points. The freshman added four rebounds for the Wolverines.
For the second time in two exhibitions, Michigan had five players score in double figures. In addition to Gayle Jr. and Cason, center Vlad Goldin had 13 points and six rebounds, power forward Will Tschetter had 12 points and seven rebounds, and small forward Sam Walters added 11 points and four rebounds.
Seven-foot forward Danny Wolf contributed in several areas with nine points, seven rebounds, three assists, two blocked shots and a steal. Finally, Michigan guard Nimari Burnett scored seven point and added four rebounds.
Michigan thrived in May's fast-paced style of play at times, and struggled in others. The Wolverines benefitted from 11 fast break points, but also suffered several scoring droughts that allowed Toledo to climb back from multiple double-digit deficits. Michigan shot 47% from the floor and 41% from the 3-point line as a team.
The Wolverines were aggressive defensively with 11 steals and six blocks as a team, but allowed the Rockets to shoot 54% from the floor. May will want to shore some things up defensively going forward.
With their exhibition games out of the way, Michigan is set to begin the 2024-25 regular season on Monday, Nov. 4 when they host Cleveland State. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m., with Big Ten Network carrying the broadcast.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI