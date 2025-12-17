Coaches Michigan should target if it can’t land Kalen DeBoer, Kenny Dillingham

Michigan's coaching search is well underway and the perceived top targets are Alabama's Kalen DeBoer and Arizona State's Kenny Dillingham. DeBoer has twice said he wasn't interested in talking to other schools, and Dillingham refuses to say he's not interested in Michigan. A lot can change this weekend if DeBoer loses to Oklahoma in the College Football Playoff, and if Michigan sends an offer to Dillingham.

However, nobody likely knows who Michigan is truly after. There is plenty of speculation, but with both DeBoer and Dillingham being those perceived favorites to land the job.. What happens if both say no, thank you? Washington's Jedd Fisch appears to be out -- again, that could change, though.

Here are some other coaches that have been floated around regarding the Wolverines' head coaching job if DeBoer and Dillingham aren't options.

Missouri HC Eli Drinkwitz

Drinkwitz was mentioned in a report earlier by the Associated Press as a named Michigan has made contact with in its search.

Drinkwitz, age 42, has been the head coach of Missouri since 2020. He came to the Tigers after a solid year with App. State back in 2019. Drinkwitz won the SEC Coach of the Year Award back in 2023.

The Tigers had a rough start after Drinkwitz came to Missouri. Drinkwitz coached Missouri to a combined 17-19 record in his first three seasons. But since, Missouri has gone 11-2, 10-3, and 8-4 since.

Drinkwitz signed a six-year extension with the Tigers just weeks ago, worth $64.5 million. If Michigan feels like he is their man, the Wolverines would have to buy Drinkwitz out.

Drinkwitz has poked fun at Michigan -- stemming from the Connor Stalions' sign-stealing saga -- and there could be some rift there between the Wolverines and Drinkwitz. But with success at Missouri, he would likely be able to do more at Michigan.

Louisville HC Jeff Brohm

Jeff Brohm is back with his alma mater after having a solid career at Purdue. Brohm took the Boilermakers to the Big Ten Championship Game in 2022, where Purdue fell to Michigan.

Brohm went 36-34 in his six years at Purdue, with a nine and eight-win season to finish his career there. In three years at Louisville, Brohm has gone 27-12 and has taken the Cardinals to three bowl games.

The former QB has done well in college at both developing a solid passing attack and getting as much as possible out of his offense. He's never been at a college like Michigan, where recruiting wouldn't be hard.

Brohm's name has been floated around. Does he have much interest in Michigan? Not sure, but it feels like the Wolverines could do worse than Brohm.

Vanderbilt HC Clark Lea

Lea, 44, is also at his alma mater. The two-time SEC Coach of the Year has really only had one great season and that was this year. Vandy, behind Heisman runner-up Diego Pavia, went 10-2 under Lea.

But Lea is in his fifth season at Vanderbilt and holds a career 26-35 record. Lea is more of a defensive coach, coaching LBs until he became a DC at Notre Dame.

Granted, Vanderbilt won't typically compete with the SEC schools. However, Lea caught fire this season and is bringing in a stellar recruiting class. If Michigan were to be intriguing to Lea, the Wolverines would have to buy him out, as he recently signed an extension with his alma mater.

Chargers DC Jesse Minter

Of course, former Michigan defensive coordinator and current Chargers DC, Jesse Minter, is being mentioned. However, the timeline for Minter could be messy.

The Chargers are going to make the NFL playoffs, and Minter would have to finish his Los Angeles obligations before coming back to Michigan. With the transfer portal opening on Jan. 2, Minter wouldn't have a ton of time to focus on recruiting, the portal, and building his staff.

Is Minter to Michigan possible? Probably. But it doesn't feel likely right now. Plus, we don't even know if Minter would want to come back to Ann Arbor this soon under the current administration.

Michigan interim HC Biff Poggi

Biff Poggi is a hot name inside Schembechler Hall. The players, parents, and recruits all love Poggi and want him to remain in Ann Arbor. Would promoting him to head coach be a possibility? It feels like a stretch at this point, but Michigan might give him an interview if that's something he wants.

I've spoken to a few people and the team has belief in Poggi and would love to see him coach Michigan. But with bigger names out there, and coaches who have succeeded as the head coach, they should have a better chance at landing the role.

However, keeping Poggi on staff feels like a must for whoever Michigan hires.

Mystery candidate

While the above names are all names that have been floated around, there might be others that come about. Michigan is hoping to ramp things up this weekend -- especially if DeBoer and Alabama lose.

Utah's Kyle Whittingham is out and could have interest coming to Ann Arbor. Minnesota's PJ Fleck is another name, and there will be plenty more as everything progresses.