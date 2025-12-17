Michigan football’s 2025 NFL Draft class has been dominant through 15 weeks

Michigan had a very disappointing 2024 season, after going undefeated and winning the national title in 2023, but it wasn't for a lack of talent. Looking back on the 8-5 2024 season, Michigan was one QB away from competing with all of the teams on its schedule. The Wolverines had to rotate between three different QBs, and never found an answer.

But by the end of the season, Michigan had three first-round picks in the 2025 NFL Draft and CB Will Johnson was a first-round talent, but teams were scared due to some injuries.

With 15 weeks of NFL football, it's clear that the Wolverines had some of the best talent in the 2024 college football season. College Football HQ's Nick Merriam ranked Michigan as having the second-best draft class this season -- behind rival Ohio State.

"The addition of Mason Graham rounded out a dominant Browns defensive line. Colston Loveland has improved every week in the Bears’ offense and looks like a dangerous receiving weapon for Chicago. Kenneth Grant added much-needed size to the Dolphins’ front seven. Will Johnson played well in Arizona before his injury. Josaiah Stewart added depth to an already deep Rams pass-rushing room."

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Browns DT Mason Graham

The fifth-overall pick has played in 14 games for the Browns. So far, he has compiled 37 tackles and a 0.5 sack. Graham isn't putting up gaudy numbers, but he fortifies the interior line for Cleveland. The Browns are usually good against the run, and Graham is a large reason for it.

Dolphins DT Kenneth Grant

In 14 games, Grant has compiled 25 tackles and 1.5 sacks for the Dolphins. Miami has underdelivered this season, but by drafting Grant last season in Round 1, the Dolphins have an anchor alongside the defensive line.

Bears TE Colston Loveland

As the season has progressed, Colston Loveland has become one of the most reliable targets for Caleb Williams. In 13 games, Loveland has caught 39 passes for 498 yards and four scores. WR Rome Odunze has been Williams' main target, but as of the last few weeks, Loveland is right up there.

Cardinals CB Will Johnson

The second round selection has played in nine games for Arizona this season. Johnson has recorded 30 tackles, one fumble forced, and eight pass deflections. Johnson is emerging as a clear shutdown CB and should be a mainstay in the Arizona secondary.

Rams Edge Josaiah Stewart

Stewart was known for his speed off the edge at Michigan and the third-round pick has played well so far for the Rams. In 14 games, Stewart has compiled 20 tackles and two sacks. He is the lead sack getter for any Michigan rookie this year.