Michigan basketball player selected to FIBA World roster
Michigan men's basketball player Oscar Goodman has been selected to the New Zealand U-19 FIBA World Cup roster. He will play on the Junior Tall Blacks team.
"Competition for selection has been fierce with some very tough decisions being made," said Junior Tall Blacks coach Matt Lacey. "Observing players through the NZ NBL and Rapid Leagues as well as a number of players in the US High School, Prep and Collegiate systems have given us great opportunity to evaluate players in different environments. The staff and I feel confident we have assembled a balanced squad with talent across all positions as we look ahead to NZ's fourth appearance as the FIBA U19 World Cup."
Goodman joined Michigan as a part of the 2025 recruiting class. He was a four-star prospect out of New Zealand, but he ended up reclassifying and joining the team midway through the 2024-25 season. Goodman took a redshirt season to sit and watch Dusty May's program and to have an opportunity to practice with them.
The 6-foot-7 forward wasn't able to play for the Wolverines last season, but after the opportunity to enroll early and practice, Goodman is ahead of the curve and will likely break the rotation next season in Ann Arbor.
