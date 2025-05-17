Wolverine Digest

Michigan basketball player selected to FIBA World roster

This will be great experience for him.

Trent Knoop

Oscar Goodman's X account
In this story:

Michigan men's basketball player Oscar Goodman has been selected to the New Zealand U-19 FIBA World Cup roster. He will play on the Junior Tall Blacks team.

"Competition for selection has been fierce with some very tough decisions being made," said Junior Tall Blacks coach Matt Lacey. "Observing players through the NZ NBL and Rapid Leagues as well as a number of players in the US High School, Prep and Collegiate systems have given us great opportunity to evaluate players in different environments. The staff and I feel confident we have assembled a balanced squad with talent across all positions as we look ahead to NZ's fourth appearance as the FIBA U19 World Cup." 

Goodman joined Michigan as a part of the 2025 recruiting class. He was a four-star prospect out of New Zealand, but he ended up reclassifying and joining the team midway through the 2024-25 season. Goodman took a redshirt season to sit and watch Dusty May's program and to have an opportunity to practice with them.

The 6-foot-7 forward wasn't able to play for the Wolverines last season, but after the opportunity to enroll early and practice, Goodman is ahead of the curve and will likely break the rotation next season in Ann Arbor.

Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -

More Michigan News:

Rich Rodriguez recalls tenure with Michigan football: '[I] had one more year, we would’ve [worked out]'

ESPN predicts the winner between Michigan football, Ohio State Buckeyes in 2025

Michigan or Ohio State: Analysts are split on Michigan football landing 5-star prospect

For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:

Published
Trent Knoop
TRENT KNOOP

Trent began writing and covering Michigan athletics back in 2020. He became a credentialed member of the media in 2021. Trent began writing with Sports Illustrated in 2023 and became the Senior Writer for Michigan Wolverines On SI for the 2024 football season. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.

Home/Basketball