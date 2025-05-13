Wolverine Digest

Michigan or Ohio State: Analysts are split on Michigan football landing 5-star prospect

Michigan can't afford to lose this key prospect to its bitter rival.

Trent Knoop

After Michigan football missed on running backs Deshonne Redeaux (USC) and Javian Osborne (Notre Dame), the Wolverines are all in on trying to get five-star Savion Hiter. At one point in time, the Wolverines were thought to get both Osborne and Hiter to form one of the best duos in the country, but Osborne chose the Irish over Michigan.

Hiter announced a final four of Michigan, Ohio State, Tennessee, and Georgia, but On3's Chad Simmons and Steve Wiltfong believe this recruitment will come down between the Buckeyes and Wolverines.

When predicting where Hiter will go, Simmons predicted Ohio State, where Wiltfong chose Michigan.

Hiter, the Mineral (VA) prospect, is considered the No. 17 player in the country and the top-ranked RB, per the Composite. In 2024, Hiter carried the ball 156 times for 1,698 yards (10.8 YPC) and 26 TDs, adding 199 receiving yards for his high school team.

The Wolverines have yet to add a RB to their 2026 class, but Michigan did sign two RBs in its 2025 class. Michigan added both Jasper Parker and Donovan Johnson, but gaining a commitment like Hiter could make for an instant-impact signing. As for its current RB state, Michigan feels like it's in great hands with both Justice Haynes and Jordan Marshall for the 2025 football season.

