Michigan basketball star earns conference Player of the Week honors
The No. 3 Michigan Wolverines (7-0) handled businesses with ease last week at the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas, winning each game they played by 30 or more points on their way to claiming the championship.
Forward Yaxel Lendeborg was named MVP of the tournament for his efforts in the Wolverines' victories over San Diego State, Auburn and Gonzaga.
On Monday, Lenbeborg was recognized for those brilliant performances by the Big Ten Conference on his way to earning Player of the Week honors.
Lendeborg's performance in Vegas
Looking at the stats from Lendeborg's three games in Vegas, it's easy to see why he was selected as Player of the Week.
The UAB transfer averaged 17.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and two steals per game while shooting 63% from the field, including 43.8% from three-point range, during the tournament.
Lendeborg led the Wolverines in scoring in all three games, but was a force on both ends of the floor for the Maize and Blue, impacting the game with his ball handling, passing, shot making and presence around the rim.
His 11 assists over the three-game span doubled his season total; His four blocks nearly doubled his season total, and his six steals tripled his season total.
Lendeborg becomes the first Michigan basketball player to win Player of the Week since Vlad Goldin during the week of Jan. 13.
Lendeborg's outlook
During Michigan's first few games of the season, Lendeborg, along with many of the players on the team, looked to be figuring out what their roles were while getting a feel for one another on the court being Dusty May's squad has a number of new faces on this year's team.
However, despite some early struggles, the Wolverines certainly found their stride in Las Vegas and dominated as a team, while Lendeborg certainly dominated each game on a personal level.
If Lendeborg keeps on this trajectory, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him be up for more Player of the Week honors, with the potential to be in the running to be the top player in both the conference and in all of college basketball.
Through seven games, Lendeborg is averaging 16 points per game with 7.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists.