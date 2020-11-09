Five-Star Moussa Diabate Commits To Michigan

Juwan Howard has struck again.

Michigan already had the No. 1 class in the country per 247Sports.com after five-star forward Caleb Houstan's commitment a little over a week ago, and now it just got another huge boost with the pledge of five-star big man Moussa Diabate.

At 6-10, 215 pounds, Diabate is a long, lean and athletic big who can really get it done on both ends of the floor. On offense he's got great footwork on the inside and can step out and hit the three. On defense he does a great job of staying low in his stance and moving his feet on the perimeter despite being 6-10 and inside he's athletic enough and possesses great timing when protecting the rim. He's quite complete as a prospect.

Diabate picked the Wolverines over programs like Arizona, Florida State, Kentucky, Maryland, Memphis and Texas Tech among others.