SI.com
WolverineDigest
HomeFootballBasketballThe Big House+Hockey/Baseball
Search

Five-Star Moussa Diabate Commits To Michigan

BrandonBrown

Juwan Howard has struck again.

Michigan already had the No. 1 class in the country per 247Sports.com after five-star forward Caleb Houstan's commitment a little over a week ago, and now it just got another huge boost with the pledge of five-star big man Moussa Diabate.

At 6-10, 215 pounds, Diabate is a long, lean and athletic big who can really get it done on both ends of the floor. On offense he's got great footwork on the inside and can step out and hit the three. On defense he does a great job of staying low in his stance and moving his feet on the perimeter despite being 6-10 and inside he's athletic enough and possesses great timing when protecting the rim. He's quite complete as a prospect. 

Diabate picked the Wolverines over programs like Arizona, Florida State, Kentucky, Maryland, Memphis and Texas Tech among others.

THANKS FOR READING WOLVERINE DIGEST
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Stick A Fork In Him, He's Done

It feels like the Jim Harbaugh era is coming to an end after another embarrassing loss.

BrandonBrown

by

DezzNutz1001

Aidan Hutchinson's Future

Junior defensive end Aidan Hutchinson is out for the foreseeable future with a leg fracture that will require surgery.

BrandonBrown

by

Marty.Rheaume

Juwan Howard Is Preforming At Michigan How Jim Harbaugh Was Expected To

Michigan basketball head coach Juwan Howard is exceeding in all the ways U-M football head coach Jim Harbaugh is not.

Eric Rutter

The Lack Of Competitiveness From The Wolverines Saturday Was Astonishing

It looked like Michigan didn't want to be in Bloomington on Saturday.

Jake Sage

Three Alarming Things Jim Harbaugh Said 2.0

Last week, it was Harbaugh's Monday presser that sent up some red flags. This week, it was right after the loss to Indiana.

BrandonBrown

What’s At State: No. 23 Michigan at No. 13 Indiana

Take  quick look at what's on the line when No. 23 Michigan takes on No. 13 Indiana.

Matthew Lounsberry

by

davids378

Staff Picks: Michigan At Indiana

Michigan is favored by three, but is that how we see it playing out?

BrandonBrown

by

Corkey12

Big Ten Power Rankings – Week 3

Big Ten power rankings from the third week of the season.

Matthew Lounsberry

Three Alarming Things Jim Harbaugh Said

Jim Harbaugh met with the media for his usual Monday press conference and said a few things that should have everyone worried.

BrandonBrown

by

GC_Gangsta

Specific Predictions For The Michigan/Indiana Game

Here are 10 things I think we'll see in Bloomington on Saturday.

BrandonBrown