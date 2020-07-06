Will Tschetter Commits To Michigan

A little over a week ago I posted a story entitled, "Will Tschetter: What isn't there to Like about Michigan?"

Apparently, nothing.

Earlier today, Tschetter, a 6-8, 225-pounder from Stewartville (Minn.) High, committed to the Wolverines becoming the second member of Juwan Howard's 2021 class. Tschetter joins Oak Park (Ill.) River Forest four-star small forward Isaiah Barnes in U-M's class. The Minnesota native broke down why U-M and why now.

"The reasons that I chose Michigan would be the culture of basketball and how they have always been known to have success on and off the court," Tschetter outlined. "I feel like Coach [Juwan] Howard has established a trusting relationship from day one; right when I met him. That not only goes for him but for the whole staff. They were just very genuine and humble people throughout the recruiting process."

Howard did a great job recruiting Tschetter, but so did assistant coach Phil Martelli. Both coaches were instrumental in Tschetter picking the Wolverines and he loves the idea of spending four or five years with both coaches.

"They said that they see me fitting well with what they like to do and that the culture around the university and the program would fit me well," Tschetter said.

Tschetter is considered a three-star prospect by the 247Sports Composite right now but has been climbing the ranks after a stellar junior season all the way up to No. 149 overall nationally. After averaging 34.4 points and 10.8 rebounds last season, he started getting the notoriety that comes along with such impressive numbers and he racked up more than 15 offers in the process.

Tschetter chose the Wolverines over schools like Minnesota, Arkansas, Iowa, Nebraska and Virginia Tech among others.