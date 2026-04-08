Michigan Basketball Reportedly Meets With Elite Scorer From ACC School

Less than two days after winning the program's first national title since 1989, the Michigan basketball staff is hard at work by being active in the transfer portal.

According to a report from PackInsider, Wake Forest guard Juke Harris met with Michigan on Wednesday. The report stated that some of the nation's most elite programs are expected to bid on him. NC State was targeting him in hopes Harris might want to stay close to home, but it looks like he won't go that route and that the Wolverines will be well in the mix to land the Demon Deacon guard.

Wake Forest star transfer Juke Harris met with Michigan today, a source told me. First by @PackInsider.



The 6-7 sophomore guard averaged 21.4 PPG, 6.5 RPG and 1.3 SPG. Highly regarded as one of the best transfers in the country. pic.twitter.com/vxGSvmToUs — College Basketball Content (@CBBcontent) April 8, 2026

Harris at Wake Forest

Harris, a current sophomore, has spent two seasons at Wake Forest.

As a freshman last year, he averaged 19 minutes per game, scoring 6.1 points per contest with 2.8 rebounds per game.

This season, Harris saw a huge jump in both minutes and production, playing 35 minutes per game and averaging 21.4 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists.

Last month, Harris was named the ACC's Most Improved Player after his scoring increase from last season was the highest of any Division I player. Additionally, the Salisbury, N.C. native was named a second-team All-ACC selection.

In 2025-26, Harris became the first Wake Forest player since 1996-97 to score 30 or more points three different times against ACC opponents.