Michigan Basketball Reportedly Meets With Elite Scorer From ACC School
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Less than two days after winning the program's first national title since 1989, the Michigan basketball staff is hard at work by being active in the transfer portal.
According to a report from PackInsider, Wake Forest guard Juke Harris met with Michigan on Wednesday. The report stated that some of the nation's most elite programs are expected to bid on him. NC State was targeting him in hopes Harris might want to stay close to home, but it looks like he won't go that route and that the Wolverines will be well in the mix to land the Demon Deacon guard.
Harris at Wake Forest
Harris, a current sophomore, has spent two seasons at Wake Forest.
As a freshman last year, he averaged 19 minutes per game, scoring 6.1 points per contest with 2.8 rebounds per game.
This season, Harris saw a huge jump in both minutes and production, playing 35 minutes per game and averaging 21.4 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists.
Last month, Harris was named the ACC's Most Improved Player after his scoring increase from last season was the highest of any Division I player. Additionally, the Salisbury, N.C. native was named a second-team All-ACC selection.
In 2025-26, Harris became the first Wake Forest player since 1996-97 to score 30 or more points three different times against ACC opponents.
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Seth began writing on Michigan athletics in 2015 and has remained in the U-M media space ever since, which includes stops at Maize N Brew and Rivals before coming onto Michigan On SI in June of 2025. Seth has covered various angles of Michigan football and basketball, including recruiting, overall team coverage and feature/analysis stories relating to the Wolverines. His passion for Michigan sports and desire to tell stories led him to the sports journalism world. He is a 2020 graduate of Western Michigan University and is the former sports editor of the Western Herald, WMU's student newspaper.Follow berry_seth14