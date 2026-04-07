Michigan Was Inevitable and Dusty May's Machine Isn't Slowing Down Anytime Soon

As the confetti fell from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis late Monday night, Michigan had won its second national title in the program's history, and it was the Wolverines first one since 1989.

Entering Monday's game against UConn, Michigan was the first team to score 90-plus points in every game leading up to the NCAA Tournament finals, and the Wolverines were scorching hot from three, making at least 10 threes in each game.

Monday's 69-63 win over UConn wasn't the same as Michigan's previous wins. The Wolverines were 21 points away from scoring 90, and Michigan made just two threes in the win over the Huskies.

But it was the Michigan mantra this season. The Wolverines continued to find new ways to win games, and Michigan's unselfish play shined through.

Eric Seals / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"You know, all year we've been just finding ways to win," point guard Elliot Cadeau said following Michigan's win. "We made two threes the whole game. We wasn't making shots. We weren't. We had a couple assists, not as many as we usually do, but we constantly just been finding ways to win all year, no matter how everybody is playing."

You can go back to just about any of the NCAA Tournament games and find different ways Michigan was able to attack the opposition. But what the Wolverines were able to do on a constant basis was wear the opponent down.

Against Alabama in the Sweet 16, Aday Mara and Morez Johnson played their combined second-worst game of the season, but both Trey McKenney and Roddy Gayle Jr. stepped up. Yaxel Lendeborg would suffer two injuries against Arizona, but Cadeau stepped up. Then in the finale, Michigan had no offense. Yet the Wolverines played stifling defense, got UConn into foul trouble, and battled true adversity for the first time in the postseason.

Dusty May about threw a fork in the big lineup

When it was announced that Michigan had landed both Aday Mara and Morez Johnson, along with star Yaxel Lendeborg, many wondered how it would work. Most people believed Lendeborg would suit up at the '4' and either Mara or Johnson would come off the bench, for a three-man rotation. But that's not how May and his staff saw it.

May chose to play three bigs together, and we know how it went. Michigan would have the most intimidating presence on the court with all three players playing together. The Wolverines averaged over six blocks per game and teams had no prayer of driving the lane against Michigan.

But May admitted following the Wolverines' win that he almost threw a fork in the big lineup. But thanks to his staff, Michigan immediately left the meeting feeling even more committed to having Lendeborg, Johnson, and Mara playing together.

Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"I think the most rewarding part is they never changed," May said of his team. "This game, we weren't very good early in the year. The first two exhibitions we beat St. John's, but they weren't St. John's yet, and we didn't play well, and at that point we considered pivoting and changing our lineup and going in a different direction and maybe admitting failure for our vision.

"Because of our staff, I remember the day like it was yesterday, we were in the conference room and we did a deep dive in everything that you could come up with to try to predict whether we thought it would work. Once we left that meeting, we were more committed than ever that this is going to work, and these are the reasons why."

The Michigan way

We come to know this Michigan team as a juggernaut after an incredible 37-3 record, which set a program high in wins. Michigan was third in the country in point differential this season, and dominated arguably the best conference in the country, winning the Big Ten by four games this season.

But it's more than just what Michigan demonstrated on the court. In his second season at Michigan, Dusty May has already taken the Wolverines to new heights — something they haven't accomplished in 37 years. It's his coaching ability, his high basketball IQ, but it's also the culture he has instilled in Ann Arbor in a short two years.

May brought a group of talented players together, many who are used to being the No. 1 option, and helped form a bond that will never be broken.

Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"Man, once we transferred in, I know especially for me, the whole University of Michigan welcomed me with open arms," Lendeborg told the media after the game. "I seen many, many Twitter arguments of these guys going back and forth with everybody saying we deserved a spot here, they're going to cherish every moment of us being here.

"And shout out to Will, Roddy, Nimari, L.J., especially those guys. Once we all got together, they were super genuine with us the whole way. They tucked us in under their wing and showed us the Michigan way. They could have easily got hurt or something because the new guys were coming in, stealing their minutes, stealing their points, but they didn't care. All they cared about was winning, and look where it led us."

May is losing some key parts of what is going to be argued as the best team to ever play. But he is set to bring into the No. 2 class in the 2027 recruiting cycle, along with some key returning pieces like Cadeau and Trey McKenney.

We've seen how May can use the transfer portal, and with May set to stay in Ann Arbor for the foreseeable future — Michigan is now the pinnacle of the college basketball world.