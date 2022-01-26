Skip to main content

Everything Saddi Washington Said Ahead Of Northwestern Game

Michigan assistant coach Saddi Washington is great at answering questions and really did a good job ahead of the matchup with Northwestern.

There's no doubt about it — Michigan assistant coach Saddi Washington is a future head coach. When he speaks about the upcoming opponent, player roles on the team, the development of the freshman and the expectations for his players, you get the sense that he could run the show with ease. He outlined a lot of things ahead of tonight's matchup against Northwestern in the video above.

Read More

saddi washington
Basketball

Everything Saddi Washington Said Ahead Of Northwestern Game

51 seconds ago
DSC_1846
Football

U-M Assistant Coach Named as Favorite for NFL Opening

20 hours ago
warde manuel
Football

Warde Manuel Grabs A Seat At The Table

Jan 25, 2022
USATSI_17295613_168388427_lowres
Football

Prominent U-M Insider Confident Harbaugh Will Remain In Ann Arbor

Jan 25, 2022
will johnson
Football

Will Johnson Is The Nation's Top Cornerback

Jan 25, 2022
juwan howard
Basketball

Two Wolverines Bring Home Weekly Honors

Jan 24, 2022
DSC_1585
Football

Michigan Football: Top Five Offensive Plays of 2021

Jan 24, 2022
hunter dickinson
Basketball

Michigan Plays Its Best Game Of The Year, Handles Indiana

Jan 23, 2022