Everything Saddi Washington Said Ahead Of Northwestern Game
Michigan assistant coach Saddi Washington is great at answering questions and really did a good job ahead of the matchup with Northwestern.
There's no doubt about it — Michigan assistant coach Saddi Washington is a future head coach. When he speaks about the upcoming opponent, player roles on the team, the development of the freshman and the expectations for his players, you get the sense that he could run the show with ease. He outlined a lot of things ahead of tonight's matchup against Northwestern in the video above.