Michigan Emerging as Potential Landing Spot For All-Big 12 Center

According to multiple reports, Michigan is set to host 7'2" Cincinnati transfer Moustapha Thiam on Monday.

Thiam recently visited St. John's and is one of the top transfers left on the market. He is ranked the 6th-best available player out there and Dusty May and the Wolverines are looking to add him to their roster.

Thiam has been in college for two seasons, finishing his sophomore season with Cincinnati. He was an All-Big 12 center after averaging 12.8 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. Thiam also blocked 1.6 shots per game. He played his first season of collegiate basketball at UCF.

Michigan has already added Tennessee big man J.P. Estrella, which might indicate what Aday Mara's intentions are. Mara is a projected mid first-round pick in the draft, and Michigan's chances to retain Morez Johnson Jr. are much higher than Mara's.

Let's dive into the potential fit between Michigan and Thiam.

Prototype of what Dusty May is looking for in a center

In the two seasons Dusty May has been the head coach of Michigan, he has gone out and landed a big center to put in the middle of the paint. Vlad Goldin (7'1", 250), and Aday Mara (7'3", 255) — we know how both of those turned out.

Thiam isn't only built similarly, but he would provide a similar skill set. Thiam will clog the lane and grab rebounds. But like both Goldin and Mara, Thiam has a nice touch around the rim, and has the ability to knock down a three.

Thiam shot nearly 29% from deep, and while Michigan won't rely on the 7'2" center to shoot threes, the Wolverines could trust him if that opportunity arises.

Plug and play starter

Thiam might have just two years of experience, but he has made the most of it. Thiam has started in every game of his collegiate career. In his freshman season, he started in all 34 games and then he started in all 31 games for the Bearcats this past season.

The big man is also well conditioned. Thiam averages 28 minutes of action in the past two seasons and he would be able to play and run in May's system.

Thiam's ability to stay on the court would bode well for May, especially if Morez Johnson Jr. would return — a three-man rotation of Thiam, Johnson, and Estrella would give Michigan a legit front court next season.

Shot blocker

Another thing May looks for in his center is the ability to defend the paint and block shots. That's what Thiam would be able to provide for the Maize and Blue.

His defensive rating isn't as high as you might think. According to Evan Miya's player ratings, Thiam was a top-20 defender, but he certainly can contest shots.

He was tied for seventh in the Big 12, blocking 50 shots on the season. The year prior, with UCF, he led the conference, blocking 88 shots on the season.

Thiam is able to use his 7'2" frame and make it hard on ball handlers to make their way into the paint.