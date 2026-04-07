Michigan Transfer Portal Tracker: Additions, Departures & Updated Roster for 2026-27

Michigan was crowned the champion of college basketball on Monday night after the Wolverines defeated UConn, 69-63. It was Michigan's first national title since 1989 and the second one in the program's history.

Fans and players will soak this win in for a long time, but the Wolverines' coaching staff is already busy thinking ahead. The transfer portal opened following the conclusion of Michigan's win — on Tuesday morning — and with the Wolverines set to lose several players from their roster, Michigan will likely look toward the transfer portal to fill valuable needs.

This will be our Michigan hub for all things transfer portal, roster additions, and subtractiuons.

Outgoing Players

There will be at least four players who don't return to Ann Arbor, with that number likely being more. The Wolverines will lose four players to graduation, plus, all eyes will be on both Aday Mara and Morez Johnson Jr. — who will have to make an NBA Draft decision.

The Wolverines are losing two veterans who were with Michigan during its hardest season ever — an 8-24 season under Juwan Howard. Both Will Tschetter and Nimari Burnett stuck it out and now will end their collegiate careers as college basketball champions.

Michigan also definitely loses both Roddy Gayle Jr. and Yaxel Lendeborg. The former Ohio State Buckeye transferred to the Wolverines for his final two years, and Gayle Jr. became a pivotal role player for Michigan. As for Lendeborg, he played just one season for Michigan, but he made the most of it. He became the Big Ten Player of the Year, an All-American, and a national champion.

Graduated

Nimari Burnett

Roddy Gayle Jr.

Yaxel Lendeborg

Will Tschetter

Transferring out

N/A

Incoming Players

Transferring in

N/A

Incoming recruits

As of this writing, Michigan has the No. 2 ranked class coming into the fold next season. The Wolverines landed a late commitment from five-star Brandon McCoy Jr., who committed to the Wolverines during their win over Arizona in the Final Four. Michigan will have a six-man 2027 class, as things stand right now.