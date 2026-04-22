Reasons Morez Johnson Jr. Should Return to Michigan For Another Season

As Michigan continues to look for players to fill its roster out of the transfer portal — the Wolverines really like Cincinnati transfer Moustapha Thiam — Michigan waits word on both Aday Mara and Morez Johnson Jr. Never say never, but Mara feels like a safe to head to the 2026 NBA Draft.

As for Johnson Jr. — he could come back. Looking at mock drafts, Johnson Jr. is still a late first-round pick, with an upside of being drafted between 18-20. We know how the new era of collegiate athletics works and how players can go back to college and make just as much NIL money as they would've made being a late first-round pick.

It's more than possible that Johnson Jr. opts to enter the 2026 NBA Draft — not hire an agent — go through the Combine and then make his final decision. Players have the ability to enter the draft, as long as they don't hire an agent, and opt to go back to college. The Combine will take place from May 10-17, then players have a 10-day window to decide what they are going to do.

Recently, former Michigan legend Tim McCormick made compelling reasons for Johnson Jr. to come back to Michigan on Go Blue Hoops!, and I fully agree with those. Let's dive in.

Take the Yaxel Lendeborg approach

Yaxel Lendeborg is the perfect example. He could've left for the 2025 NBA Draft after having stellar seasons with UAB, but after he went through the Combine, he chose to return to college and go to Michigan. Lendeborg would've been a first-round draft pick last season, but he bet on himself to learn on Dusty May and improve his game to improve his draft stock. Now, Lendeborg should become a lottery pick this summer.

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Johnson is in the same boat. He is a late first-round projected player. He could leave and go late first, or return to Michigan and be the star of the front court. You're not going to have Aday Mara down there. It's going to be Johnson Jr. who is going to star on the post. Yes, Michigan will go grab another big man from the portal, but the chances of Johnson Jr. taking a backseat are slim to none.

Improve your perimeter skills

Another reason Johnson Jr. should come back to Michigan for another season is to improve his perimeter play. We know that Johnson Jr. can bang down low and he's one of the better rebounders in the league, but at the end of the day, he is only 6'9".

In the NBA, if you're not 6'11"-plus, you need to be able to have some sort of a perimeter game. Johnson Jr. shot 34.3% from three this season — after not making a single three at Illinois last year. He could continue to improve those numbers, but he also needs to show he can put the ball on the deck and dribble.

"Also, expand your game, Morez," said McCormick. "You're 6'9". That's great. You're the toughest guy, the baddest man in the building. Everybody knows that. But if you wanna be a starter, a contributor in the NBA, the next step is to continue to expand your game. 34% from three, really good. I didn't expect that. You shot the ball great. Your free throws look money. But the thing is, at 6'9", you've gotta have those perimeter skills. Put the ball on the floor a couple times."

Johnson Jr. has a lot to think about regarding his future, but coming back to Michigan one more season makes all the sense in the world.