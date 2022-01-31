Big Michigan Basketball Game Rescheduled

Michigan fans will happy to learn that one of the previously postponed games has been rescheduled.

Per a University of Michigan spokesperson, Michigan will get another shot at Michigan State in Ann Arbor. Here's the full release:

Michigan's game against Michigan State has been rescheduled for Tuesday, March 1 at 8:30 pm on FS1 at Crisler Center.

The game was rescheduled after the original game on Saturday, Jan. 8th game was postponed due to COVID protocols within the U-M program.

After losing to Michigan State by 16 points in East Lansing over the weekend, the Wolverines will certainly be looking to get some revenge in about a month. If the best version of Michigan shows up on that day, it can happen. If they shoot 16% from three-point range again, don't expect a different outcome. Either way, it's great to see that rivalry game back on the schedule.