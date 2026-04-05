Michigan Head Coach Dusty May Shows His Fiery Side in First Episode of Documentary

Dusty May and the Michigan Wolverines are off to the national championship game on Monday night to play the UConn Huskies to try to earn their way to the top of the mountain in college basketball.

On the same day the Wolverines defeated the Arizona Wildcats in the semifinal, the first episode of a four-part documentary series featuring the Michigan and Kansas Jayhawks' programs, called 'Made For March,' made its debut.

While Wolverine fans need a subscription to Paramount+ to watch the series, a short clip of the first episode was shared by a user on X (formerly Twitter), which displayed a side of coach May, thanks to a behind-the-scenes look inside a Michigan huddle, that fans don't get to see or hear too often.

Michigan Wolverines head coach Dusty May watches during practice ahead of a Final Four game on Friday, April 3, 2026, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Inside the Dusty May huddle

The clip went inside a Michigan huddle during one of the Wolverines' home games during the 2025-26 season, when May was intensely conveying to his team that they needed to share the ball and be focused on getting good shots instead of worrying about scoring individually.

"Guys, we have one possession (of) 'where can I try to generate offense?' Instead of f---ing scoring, and we got whatever we wanted," May told his team. "Everybody can't f---ing score. We've got to do something to win! F---ing win!"

May then reiterated to his team that the overall mindset needs to be how they can score collectively and get the best looks instead of going to get their own individual buckets.

"You five need to score!" May said in the huddle. "Not you, not you, not you, not you, not you (pointing at the players in the game). Use his leverage for good shots. Come on, men! We've got to be thinking, 'how do I create offense for my teammates?'"

At the end of the clip, May displays a calming presence and does a nice job of collecting everyone's emotions and delivering another strong and effective message.

"Alright. Take a deep breath. Gut it out. Gut it out," said May. "Let's regroup and play good ball for four minutes."

Uhhh so this Made For March series on Paramount+ is real good. pic.twitter.com/Lu1lUDidM2 — mm (@muhtacinm) April 5, 2026

The Wolverines' willingness to share the ball and sacrifice some personal success/stats for the betterment of the team has been a major strength of the team and one of the biggest reasons why Michigan is playing for the whole thing on Monday night.

But May's ability to remind the team about what they need to do to be at their best and deliver that message in an intense, yet encouraging way shows the level of trust between the head coach and players that is needed to win at the highest level.