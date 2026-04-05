Takeaways From Michigan's Dominant Final Four Win Over Arizona

It was supposed to be a heavyweight challenge on Saturday night from the remaining No. 1 seeds in the tournament, but it was far from that. The Michigan Wolverines, whose star player was hobbled, dominated the Wildcats and ran Arizona out of the building.

Following a 91-73 win over Arizona, Michigan is back in the national title and will take on UConn on Monday night.

Here are takeaways from the Wolverines' win over Arizona.

Fouls, MCL sprain, and bad ankle won't stop Yaxel Lendeborg

Yaxel Lendeborg exited the game after just 1:22 played in the first half after he picked up his second foul. But things would get even worse for the Big Ten Player of the Year. He would come back into the game, but minutes later, Lendeborg would step on Mo Krivas' foot and suffer an apparent leg injury — he wouldn't return in the first half.

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It was later revealed that Lendeborg had an MCL sprain in his left knee, along with an ankle injury. Despite all of that, Lendeborg started the second half and once again made a difference. Lendeborg drilled a pair of threes.

Lendeborg has proven time and time again just how good he is, and even when he has to essentially play on one good leg — he still makes plays. Now, Michigan has to hope he can get as close to 100% for Monday's game against UConn.

Elliot Cadeau with an all-around great game

Michigan wanted Elliot Cadeau for a reason, and it was for times like this. The Wolverines wanted a primary ball handler and Cadeau, who has elevated his scoring game, was on full display against North Carolina.

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You can laugh at his shooting percentage all you want — going 5-17 from the field — but he was the most active player on the court against Arizona and played fantastic defense. Cadeau scored 13 points, grabbed five rebounds, and dished out 10 assists.

Cadeau sparked Michigan's offense on Saturday and his ability to impact the game was evident.

Arizona's strength was exposed

Both teams appeared to be evenly matched entering the game. Arizona didn't shoot a ton of threes, rather the Wildcats liked to bully people in the paint and allow their size to take over. Mo Krivas has been an excellent player, and Arizona's guards are able to take the ball to the rim.

Until they met Michigan.

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Aday Mara and Morez Johnson were too much for Arizona, as they have been for most teams they've played this season. Mara had another terrific game, scoring 26 points and grabbing nine rebounds. Johnson was great, too. The Illinois transfer scored 10 points, while grabbing seven boards.

Once again, teams just don't have answers for what Michigan's front court brings to the table.

Trey McKenney was the best freshman on the court

Both Brayden Burries and Koa Peat are sensational freshmen and their play has helped Arizona become as dominant as it has been this season.

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However, neither was the best freshman on the court in this game — it was Trey McKenney. The five-star guard has really elevated his play since LJ Cason went down and he came through once again on Saturday on the biggest stage yet.

McKenney came in off the bench and scored 16 points, while making four threes. The Wolverines needed another player to step up with Yaxel Lendeborg seeing limited minutes, and McKenney — along with Roddy Gayle — was that guy.