Yaxel Lendeborg's One Season at Michigan Was 'Best Decision' He's Made

The Big Ten Player of the Year and All-American, Yaxel Lendeborg, is going through the NBA Draft Combine for the second time. A year ago, Lendeborg was trying to make a decision between staying in the 2025 NBA Draft or coming back to college and playing for Dusty May's Michigan Wolverines.

We know what happened and the rest is history. Lendebog was a catalyst on Michigan's national title team, and he likely parlayed coming back to school for one more season into being a lottery pick this summer.

For Lendeborg, going to Michigan was the best decision he's made.

"I feel like that was the best decision I made for me and my future," Lendeborg said during his Combine interview. "When I went and decided to go back to Michigan, it was to develop better habits and become a better pro. So when I get here next year, I'm feeling a lot more comfortable and ready. I feel like it really worked out. Everything went well and fell into place."

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Lendeborg averaged 15.1 points and 6.8 rebounds per game for Michigan. After dominating the ball at UAB, he quickly learned Michigan had several really good players on its roster and he wasn't going to be 'the guy' in every game. He averaged 3.2 assists per game, and became a versatile two-way player for the Wolverines.

On top of learning patience, Lendeborg detailed the habits he had to learn coming to Ann Arbor.

"Just taking an everyday approach and attacking practice a lot better, seeing myself as a professional and making it more of a lifestyle rather than just being happy that I'm getting opportunities," Lendeborg said. "Actually attacking that and being more mature in my approach."

Michigan made Lendeborg ready for the NBA, a better pro

The 6'9" wing, forward is a fun, loving player with goofy antics at times. But NBA teams are going to love what Lendeborg brings to the table and he credits Dusty May and Michigan for helping him become the player and man he is today.

He said he learned a lot during his one season in Ann Arbor, such as what he can and can't say during interviews and press conferences.

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"This year in Michigan was pretty much trial and error with everything I did," said Lendeborg. "Press conferences, post-game interviews, stuff like that. I've learned what to say, what I can't say, actions that I can't do, and faces that I can't make. I've learned so much since this past year.

"I've learned the game a lot more this year as well. Dusty taught me a lot, a lot that I really needed too. Just a lot of valuable tools as far as, like I said, being professional. He really helped me out and really motivated me into a better young man and a better player.

Fans will get to see where Lendeborg gets selected on Tuesday, June 23, when the first round of the draft takes place.