Michigan's Dug McDaniel With Message For Fans Ahead Of Today's Game

There's absolutely no question that it has been a rough stretch for the Michigan men's basketball program. The Wolverines have lost three of their last four conference games, and five of their last eight games overall - including a 63-61 defeat to Central Michigan in Ann Arbor.

As frustration continues to build within the Michigan fan base, it's inevitable - and unfortunate - that some of that frustration is spilled over into social media and directed at the players themselves. For proof, look no further than Dug McDaniel's tweet earlier this week. Following Michigan's 64-58 road loss to Maryland on Thursday, the freshman point guard noticed just how quickly fans can turn on you after a subpar performance.

"I was just a fan favorite a couple days ago," wrote McDaniel. "I have a bad game now I'm terrible, need to be benched, the worst player, etc. Great fan base we have for sure. Make sure y'all come out and support on Sunday. We back at it. Go Blue!"

Although McDaniel had a team-high seven assists against the Terps, he added just four points and two rebounds - clearly not a good enough effort for some within the Michigan fan base. Just four days prior to that loss against Maryland, the true-freshman had a career-high 17 points in a win against Northwestern.

McDaniel took over the starting role after transfer point guard Jaelin Llewellyn went down with a season-ending injury against Kentucky back on Dec. 4. The freshman

The Wolverines (10-8 overall, 4-3 within the conference) will square off against Minnesota (7-10 overall, 1-6 within the conference) this afternoon in Ann Arbor at 1:00 PM on BTN.