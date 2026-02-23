Top Defensive Recruit Lists Michigan as a Potential Landing Spot

Four-star EDGE recruit Jayce Brewer has narrowed down his list of schools to just six, and the Michigan Wolverines made the cut, per Steve Wiltfong of On3. The class of 2027 recruit also has Indiana, Auburn, Tennessee, Kentucky and Purdue as potential options.

Indianapolis (Ind.) Franklin Central four-star edge Jayce Brewer has his top six, visits set, and schools emerging within that group. The news and buzz here: https://t.co/R5x7CfU4Qw pic.twitter.com/c9FNIeBHYv — Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong_) February 23, 2026

Brewer is ranked the No. 7 recruit in the state of Indiana and No. 35 EDGE in the country via On3 and preps at Franklin Central High School in Indianapolis, Ind. Currently, On3 has the 6’5” 225 lb. EDGE is projected to commit to Indiana.

This past season as a junior, Brewer accumulated 31 total tackles, nine tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks. He was also a two-way player, playing tight end on offense.

Michigan currently has three commits in the class of 2027 after four-star quarterback Peter Bourque decommitted last week.

Michigan and the Defensive Line

The defensive line has been a strength of Michigan football for quite a while.

As far as the 2027 class goes, Michigan already has an in-state EDGE committed, Recarder Kitchen (Muskegon, Mich.) Kitchen was the first player at his position in his class to commit. The Wolverines were able to retain Kitchen despite losing former defensive line coach Lou Esposito to the NFL.

Michigan edge Derrick Moore (8) celebrates a sack against Washington quarterback Demond Williams Jr. (2) during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In the incoming 2026 class, the Wolverines have eight defensive linemen joining the squad next year, four listed as defensive tackles and four Edge rushers. Highlighting that group is incoming five-star EDGE Carter Meadows and Utah transfer John Henry-Daley.

As far as returners, UofM is losing some of its top production at the position, including Derrick Moore, who led the team in sacks, and TJ Guy who ranked third on the squad in sacks and had 18 tackles.