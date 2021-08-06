Juwan Howard Continues Recruiting Hot Streak

It's been less than three years since Juwan Howard was formally introduced as the head basketball coach of the Michigan Wolverines. Though the decision to bring in Howard was largely praised by the Michigan faithful, a good portion of the sports world viewed Howard's hiring by Michigan as a "dud".

Turns out, many people were wrong.

During just his second year as head coach in Ann Arbor, Howard would become the 2021 Big Ten Conference Coach of the Year, Sporting News Coach of the Year and Associated Press College Basketball Coach of the Year - along with becoming the first person in NCAA history to enter the tournament as a No. 1 seed as both a player and a coach. Howard also became the first Michigan Basketball coach to reach 23 conference wins within their first two seasons as head coach. Howard concluded the 2021 season by leading the Wolverines to their 15th appearance in the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight in program history.

Though his success on the court so far has certainly been impressive, Howard's success on the recruiting trail has been equally as impressive.

After signing the No. 1 class in the nation for the 2021 cycle, Howard is once again on his way to signing one of the best classes of the 2022 cycle - including a pair of five-star commitments in center Jalen Duren and forward Jarace Walker.

On Thursday, Howard's recruiting hot streak continued as four-star center Tarris Reed Jr. announced his commitment to the University of Michigan. Reed held offers from several major programs, including Michigan State, Purdue, Ohio State, Illinois, Florida, Indiana and Kansas.

Reed, a 6-9, 230-pound center out of St. Louis (Mo.), averaged 21.8 points, 11.5 rebounds and 2.6 blocks during his time at Chaminade College Prep during the 2020-21 season. He's rated as the No. 2 overall player in the state of Missouri and the No. 14 overall center in the 2022 class.

In short, it's another major pick up for Juwan Howard and the Michigan Wolverines.