Wolverines Come Up Short In East Lansing

The Michigan Wolverines got off to a quick 7-3 lead to start the game, then proceeded to allow the Michigan State Spartans to go on a 9-0 run - and the Spartans never looked back.

For most of the afternoon, the Wolverines looked completely out of sync - finishing the first half with more turnovers (9) than field goals (7) and trailing 18-27. Michigan's 18 first half points were the lowest for the program since 2019 at Louisville in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

While Michigan showed some signs of life in the second half by cutting the lead to four points with just over three minutes left, the Wolverines continued to struggle from the field shooting just 15 percent behind the arc (3/20) and 35 percent overall (19/55).

By the time it was all said and done, the Spartans would defeat the Wolverines by a score of 59 - 53, handing Michigan its first conference loss of the 2022 season.

Here are some noteworthy stats from Saturday's contest in East Lansing:

Individual

Hunter Dickinson :

: 18 PTS, 0 AST, 7 REB

Jett Howard :

: 10 PTS, 2 AST, 2 REB

Terrance Williams :

: 3 PTS, 1 AST, 4 REB

Kobe Bufkin :

: 13 PTS, 1 AST, 2 REB

Doug McDaniel :

: 0 PTS, 3 AST, 4 REB

Isaiah Barnes :

: 0 PTS, 0 AST, 2 REB

Joey Baker :

: 0 PTS, 0 AST, 5 REB

Tarris Reed Jr :

: 5 PTS, 0 AST, 1 REB

Jace Howard :

: 0 PTS, 0 AST, 1 REB

Will Tschetter

2 PTS, 0 AST, 0 REB

Team

Field Goals : 19/55

: 19/55 Three Pointers : 3/20

: 3/20 Free Throws: 12/16

Total Rebounds: 39

Offensive Rebounds: 9

Defensive Rebounds: 8

Assists: 7

Blocks: 4

Steals: 5

Turnovers : 9

: 9 Fouls: 16

Michigan, now 9-6 overall (3-1 in conference play) turns its attention to a road matchup with Iowa (9-6) on Thursday night at 7 PM on ESPN.