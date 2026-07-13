Mike Boynton Jr. Makes First Major Move As Michigan's Head Coach — And It's a Good One

Days after Mike Boynton Jr. was named the new head coach of the Michigan Wolverines, he has hit the ground running. Boynton Jr. recently began recruiting for Michigan and now he has made his first coaching move of his new tenure.

According to Jeff Goodman of The Field of 68, Boynton Jr. is set to hire Mike Martin, who was the head coach of Brown.

The move corresponds with both Drew Williamson and Mody Maor joining Dusty May with the Dallas Mavericks. Martin will fill one of three positions that were open.

Martin brings a veteran presence to Michigan's bench

Martin was a long-tenured coach at Brown. He became the head coach back in the 2012-13 season. Playing in the Ivy League, Brown hasn't fared overly well, but Martin has won a total of 171 games during his 14 seasons there. He finishes his long tenure with Brown going 171-202.

"Martin has done a terrific at one of the more difficult spots in the Ivy League. He's been the head coach since 2012, and this gives him a track to get a better head coaching job down the line," Goodman wrote on X (formerly Twitter) about Michigan's hire.

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Martin is just 44 years old, and was one of the youngest college coaches when he accepted the job at Brown.

In a difficult league, Brown made the most of his time, having five winning seasons at one of the more difficult schools to coach. His squad made it to two different postseason tournaments.

Ivy League Coach of the Year

Back in 2023, Brown became the most-winningest coach in Brown's history with a 80-66 home victory over Cornell that marked his 134th career win.

In the 2018-19 season, Brown had its first-ever 20-win season and it came under Martin's watch. For that, he earned Ivy League Coach of the Year, as the Bears went 20-12 and went to the College Basketball Invitational Tournament.

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Martin was a Bear through and through. He was a four-year starter at Brown before taking the head coaching job. From 2000-2004, his class was one of the winningest classes to go through Brown, compiling a 63-45 record.

He has been known for his defense and that is something Martin prides his coaching on. With Boynton Jr. being the defensive coordinator under Dusty May, we expect Martin to have a large hand in helping Boynton Jr. run Michigan's defense this upcoming season.