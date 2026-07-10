Dusty May, John Beilein, Players React to Michigan Basketball Hiring Mike Boynton Jr.

There were mixed feelings amongst the Michigan fanbase when it came to Mike Boynton Jr. On one hand, Boynton Jr. was with Dusty May for the last two seasons, and was instrumental in helping with player development and getting players to Michigan. Plus, he has head coaching experience.

On the other hand, his days at Oklahoma State as the head coach weren't excellent, and he only made it to one NCAA Tournament.

Some fans wanted a prove-it year by Boynton Jr., while others believed he earned his shot at being the head coach at Michigan. Plus, it would help make recruiting easier. And on Friday, Warde Manuel made the decision to remove the interim tag and promote Boynton Jr. as Michigan's next head coach.

The two sides agreed to a two-year deal, which will provide a low-risk, high-reward for Michigan. We've seen Michigan give Dusty May two different contracts, and was about to be a third before he left for Dallas, so if Boynton Jr. has a terrific season, expect an extension to come his way. And if not, you move on.

However, Manuel wasn't the only figure who believed Boynton Jr. was the right man for the job.

Dusty May's excitement for Boynton Jr.

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Dusty May hired Boynton Jr. after he spent seven seasons as the head coach at Oklahoma State. May was very vocal about how Boynton Jr. was his defensive coordinator and was vital in helping the Wolverines reach the pinnacle of college basketball.

With May off to the Mavericks, he believes Boynton Jr. is the right man for the job, and has earned this.

"You couldn't ask for a better person to lead Michigan basketball," May said in the statement. "Mike has poured everything he has into this program from the day he got here. He's an outstanding coach, an even better person, and our players believe in him because they see the work he puts in every single day. I'm incredibly proud of him and excited for Mike, Jen, Ace and Zoe. There's nobody more deserving of this opportunity, and I know he'll do an outstanding job leading this program."

Hall of Fame coach John Beilein supports the move

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John Beilein enjoyed a long, successful stint as the Wolverines' head coach. Like Dusty May, Beilein understands the desire to coach at the NBA level, and he also understands someone has to take the job. Back when Beilein left Michigan for the Cleveland Cavaliers, it was Juwan Howard who took the position.

While things ultimately didn't work out for Howard in Michigan, Beilein belives with Boynton Jr.'s experience, he is the right coach at the right time.

"Mike Boynton is an excellent coach who already has valuable experience as a head coach at the high major level," said Beilein. "He absolutely is the right guy at the right time to become the next head men's basketball coach at Michigan.

"I sense his connection to the guys on this roster will allow Mike to get the best out of these young men. I have talked with Mike several times over his two seasons at Michigan and have always been impressed with his knowledge of the game, his personality, and his relationship with the staff and players. I believe Mike will get the most out of this very talented team. As always, I will be rooting for Mike and his Michigan team this season. Go Blue!"

Big Ten Player of the Year comments

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Yaxel Lendeborg spent just one season at Michigan, but he is a Wolverine through and through and helped propel Michigan to a new height. A big part of what Lendeborg was able to do was through the coaching of Boynton Jr.

Lendeborg was already a talented player, a superb talent really, but Boynton Jr. continued to push him and wanted to see him take the next step. That next step he did and it led to a national title.

"Coach Boynton has been there for me since day one," Lendeborg said. "He challenged me, believed in me and always pushed me to be my best. He played a huge role in everything we accomplished this season. Seeing him become the head coach is awesome because I know how much he cares about Michigan and everyone in this program. I know he's going to do a great job."

Cade Cunningham reacts

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How about some love from the Detroit Pistons star? If you forget, Mike Boynton Jr. recruited the five-star prospect to Oklahoma State and coached him. Now, a star in the NBA, Cade Cunningham shows his support and appreciation.

"Coach Boynton has had a huge impact on my life," the Pistons star said. "He believed in me, trusted me and pushed me to become the best version of myself. I'm incredibly happy for him and his family because I know how much this opportunity means to all of them. Michigan is getting an outstanding coach, but even more importantly, they're getting an incredible person. Nobody deserves this opportunity more, and I can't wait to see everything he accomplishes."