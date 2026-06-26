Michigan Basketball Next Team Market Has Three Names Up Top With One Favorite

From Go Blue to Go Mavs. Michigan Wolverines head basketball coach Dusty May accepted the Dallas Mavericks head coaching job. Now Michigan must replace its reigning national champion coach. Kalshi opened a market on who the Wolverines' next coach will be.

Three names top the board on Kalshi’s next head coach market, including Mike Boynton Jr., Josh Schertz, and Billy Donovan.

Michigan Basketball Next Coach - Kalshi

Mike Boynton Jr 40%

Josh Schertz 9%

Billy Donovan 7%

This market will grade on who Michigan hires as its next full-time head coach by November 10, 2026. Currently, interim head coach Mike Boynton Jr. leads at 40%, paying $14.41 on a $10 risk if promoted to full-time.

Mike Boynton Jr.

Boynton has served as Michigan’s lead assistant the past two seasons, helping the Wolverines reach a Sweet 16 and win a national title.

Prior to arriving in Ann Arbor, he was the head coach at Oklahoma State for seven years, where he managed just one NCAA Tournament appearance. He also recruited and developed former number one overall pick Cade Cunningham.

Josh Schertz

Saint Louis head coach, Josh Schertz, has been at the top of the P4 coaching carousel after leading Saint Louis to a 29-6 record and an NCAA Tournament appearance. After Syracuse and NC State tried to poach him towards the end of the season, he signed a six-year, $22 million extension to remain with Saint Louis.

One report from USA TODAY suggests that although Schertz might’ve resigned, this was more of a strategic move on his end in hopes of a bigger program to come calling.

Billy Donovan

A man who needs no introduction in the college basketball world, Billy Donovan, has been linked to the Michigan job. Donovan has spent the last 11 seasons in the NBA with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Chicago Bulls for an overall record of 469-413.

His college resume speaks for itself. In 19 seasons with the Florida Gators, he’s managed 14 NCAA Tournament appearances, four Final Four appearances, and two National Championships.

Feeding into those rumors even more, FanSided’s Mike Phillips wrote that after Donovan’s departure from the Chicago Bulls this season he could be enticed by the Michigan job.

“If the Wolverines are looking for a coach with experience defending a national championship, few candidates fit better in that regard than Billy Donovan. There are no questions regarding Donovan's college bona fides after he won back-to-back championships with Florida in 2007 and 2008 and he is currently unemployed after parting ways with the Chicago Bulls at the end of the NBA season.”

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