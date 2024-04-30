BREAKING: Nimari Burnett Will Return To Michigan
Per the official Michigan basketball Instagram account, Nimari Burnett will be back in Ann Arbor to play his final season for new head coach Dusty May.
Until now, Burnett's future was up in the air. He felt like the kind of player that could come back and help smooth the transition from Juwan Howard to Dusty May, mostly because of his versatility and ability to play solid on both ends of the floor. His play style, which is a nice blend of speed, athleticism, perimeter defense, up and down and driving to the basket should mesh well with May's scheme on both offense and defense.
As for scholarship numbers, Burnett was already included in the most recent breakdown as a redshirt senior. Jace Howard is also still on the list but, like Burnett until today, has not announced anything officialy in regards to his future.