Michigan Basketball's transfer portal class finishes among nation's best in ESPN rankings

The Michigan Wolverines have signed one of the nation's top transfer portal classes, setting the stage for what should be an incredible year of college basketball.

Chris Breiler

Entering his second season with the Wolverines, head coach Dusty May once again did a stellar job in the transfer portal. After bringing in guys like Danny Wolf, Vlad Goldin, and Tre Donaldson last season, May repeated that success by signing what is arguably the top transfer portal class in the country heading into the 2025-26 campaign.

According to ESPN's final portal rankings, Michigan's transfer class came in at No. 3 in the nation, trailing only Kentucky and St. John's.

Incoming transfers:

Here's what ESPN had to say about Michigan's portal class:

"Dusty May had Danny Wolf, one of last season's most impactful transfers, and he should have one again in Lendeborg, who withdrew from the NBA draft at the deadline despite being a projected first-round pick. He's likely to be one of three transfer starters for the Wolverines, who are bringing in four players ranked in the top 51 of ESPN's top 100 transfers. Johnson and Mara are poised for breakout seasons, while Cadeau holds the keys to Michigan's 2025-26 season."

After a run to the Sweet 16 last season, Michigan is already being viewed as an early national championship favorite in 2025-26. But before that can happen, the Wolverines will need to navigate a difficult Big Ten schedule and establish themselves as one of the best teams in a loaded conference. If May's first season in Ann Arbor is any indication of what's to come, Michigan fans are in for an incredible ride when the season tips off later this year.

