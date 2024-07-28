Men's Hoops: Predicting Michigan basketball's rotation in 2024-25
The Michigan football season is right around the corner, but the basketball season isn't all that far away either. Dusty May has done a solid job filling out the Wolverines' roster ahead of the 2024-25 season, and although there is still one open scholarship remaining, the Michigan roster appears to be just about set. We are going to dive in and predict with the Michigan lineup might look like later this fall.
Point Guard:
Starter: Tre Donaldson (Auburn transfer) 2023 stats: 6.7 points, 3.2 assists, 41.2% from 3
Backup: Justin Pippen (2024 Signee)
In the mix: Durral Brooks (2024 Signee) OR Lorenzo Cason (2024 signee)
Analysis: Tre Donaldson is about the only starting option Michigan currently has on its roster and while the Wolverines could use their last scholarship to help bring another one in, it's Donaldson's spot to lose. After Donaldson committed to Michigan, Dusty May talked about what he liked about the former Auburn point guard.
"He could shoot off ball screens, he could shoot off the catch, he's a willing passer. We felt like the ball came out of his hands at the right time whether it's hitting the roll or spreading out for a three, we just thought he was a guy that had a couple of years. Very strong, capable defender and he came from winning."
Behind Donaldson, Michigan has a few options to back him up. Justin Pippen and Durral Brooks are both 2024 signees who could break into the rotation right away, barring another signing. May said he "fell in love watching Pippen play" and he can play on and off the ball. While Brooks is more of a distributor and defender. So depending on what Michigan wants on the court, both are options.
Shooting Guard:
Starter: Roddy Gayle Jr. (Ohio State transfer) 2023 stats: 13.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 28.4% from 3, and 44.9% from the floor
Backup: Nimari Burnett - 2023 stats: 9.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, 34.7% from 3, and 39.9% from the field
In the mix: Lorenzo Cason (2024 Signee)
Analysis: I have Gayle Jr. starting at the '2' over Nimari Burnett who started for the Wolverines a season ago. May made a point to go after Gayle Jr. in the transfer portal and called him a "special player". He shot poorly from 3 last season, but two years ago, he was a 40% 3-point shooter. He plays good defense and has the ability to get downhill and draw fouls.
"That was the thing that excites me, his ability to get downhill, offensive rebound, he runs in transition," May said on Gayle Jr. "He plays off the pick-and-roll well, he's very efficient playing off the pick-and-roll as a passer, his movements in his game, he doesn't overdribble. Like I said, I believed in his jump shot."
Burnett should be the first player off the bench if he doesn't end up starting. I believe Burnett will play at both the '2' and the '3' and will play valuable minutes for Michigan. He is committed to the defensive end of the floor and can shoot the 3 as well. We saw Burnett get hot in games last season and was a key cog in a few of the Wolverines' wins.
Small Forward/Wing:
Starter: Rubin Jones (North Texas transfer) 2023 stats: 12.1 points, 3.7 assists, 3.6 rebounds, 1.5 steals, 41.6% from 3
Backup: Nimari Burnett OR Sam Walters (Alabama transfer) 2023 stats: 5.4 points, 2.4 rebounds, 39.4% from 3
Analysis: With Michigan starting Donaldson and Gayle Jr -- two plays that can shoot and get downhill -- I think starting a guy like Rubin Jones will be key. Not only is Jones a great 3-point shooter, but May called him the best defender in the league last season. May is very familiar with Jones' game and it's hard to believe he doesn't get a nod as one of the starting five.
"He's got a great IQ where his self-awareness, his ability to adapt to whatever team he's on and I guess just be a chameleon where if you need defense it's time to guard, if you need shooting he's an effective three-point shooter," said May. "Defensively, he played with a torn hamstring the last half this past season. Torn hamstring. We thought he was the best perimeter defender in our league. Our league was a Top-10 league, the American Conference, with very good players. We thought he was the most impactful guard, lead defender in the league."
This is where Burnett could slot in as well, but as I mentioned above, I see May using Burnett to rotate in with both Gayle Jr. and Jones. The other play that could see some minutes here is Alabama transfer Sam Walters. Walters, 6-foot-10, played just one season in college basketball and is a little raw. May recruited Walters at FAU and said he was familiar with his game. Even with his size, Walters fits more in as a wing than a Power Forward or Center.
Power Forward:
Starter: Danny Wolf (Yale transfer) 2023 stats: 14.1 points, 9.7 rebounds, 1.3 blocks, 34.5% from 3, and 47.2% from the field
Backup: Will Tschetter(2023 stats: 6.8 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 51.9% from 3) OR Sam Walters OR Jace Howard(2023 stats: 2.6 points, 1.8 rebounds)
Analysis: The 7-foot forward was arguably the biggest get for May in the transfer portal and was the highest-ranked transfer. The question is, does May play Wolf and Vlad Goldin at the same time? If you listened to him speak at his press conference, he envisions playing them together for significant minutes. Wolf isn't a typical 7-footer because he can both dribble and shoot the 3.
"We definitely envision those guys playing together [Wolf and Goldin], for significant minutes, and also complementing each other," May said on playing the two 7-footers together. "Danny, he's a very, very good three-point shooter for a 7-footer. He dribbles the ball well, he handles the ball like a guard. He passes it, they play through him offensively."
After Wolf, the Wolverines will more than likely go with glue guy Will Tschetter who was big for Michigan last season. Tschetter is full of energy and is a legit shooter when he gets his chances. While I don't see him starting for May -- at least not as of now -- I think he plays a ton of minutes off the bench and is right after Burnett. Both Sam Walters and Jace Howard could get some run-in at the '4' as well.
Center:
Starter: Vlad Goldin (FAU transfer) 2023 stats: 15.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.6 blocks, 67.3% from the field
Backup: Will Tschetter/Danny Wolf
Analysis: The most obvious starter here is Vlad Goldin. Goldin has been with May for three seasons after transferring to FAU from Texas Tech. Goldin is an old-school center who doesn't ever shoot 3s and is a force down low. May hopes to play Goldin 25 or so minutes a game while playing an up-tempo style of basketball. With plenty of 3-point shooting surrounding Goldin, he should be able to be effective in getting some offensive boards.
When Goldin isn't in the game, May has already said he will play Wolf 10-14 minutes at the '5', and then Tschetter will be the same ball '5'
