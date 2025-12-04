Michigan loses prized pass rusher during the Early Signing period

It was a bad indication when four-star edge rusher Julian Walker postponed his signing on Wednesday with Michigan.

Both South Carolina and North Carolina were making a run to land Walker and on Thursday, he announced his decision to sign with the in-state school, South Carolina.

Walker's dad, Jamil, is a strength coach at South Carolina, and between family ties and proximity to home -- Walker had a decision to make. This past weekend, Walker and his mother made the trip to Ann Arbor to see Michigan, and Sherrone Moore's program checked the boxes for the Walker's, but his heart stayed home.

Here's what Michigan is missing on by not landing Walker.

Vitals

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 255 pounds

Hometown: Columbia (SC) Dutch Fork

Overall rankings

247Sports Composite: 4-star, No. 96 overall and No. 10 edge

Rivals: 4-star, No. 26 overall and No. 6 edge

247Sports: 4-star, No. 85 overall and No. 12 edge

ESPN: 4-star, No. 259 overall and No. 26 edge

Scouting report via 247Sports

-Long and active edge defender that can cause plenty of issues up front given how he covers turf with his stride and energy.



-Could fit into both an odd or even front depending on how he fills into a frame that’s been verified at just over 6-foot-5, 250 pounds and has attacked from multiple alignments at prep level.



-Gets around offensive tackles by angling inside or outside as he’s frequently the superior athlete. Can also win with his snap anticipation and an adequate first step.



-Showcases surprising pop in the hands as he can swipe and ripe his way through blocks. Frequently affects passing lanes with those same levers.



-Naturally plays with a higher pad level, but can dip while turning the corner and change directions before engaging in pursuit.



-Needs to improve anchor strength to reach full potential, which should happen after a redshirt season.



-Projects as a potential game-wrecker up front with his rare physical features that might need some time to develop and get the body right, but could be well worth the wait.

Michigan still signed two other edge rushers -- one gem

While missing out on Walker stings, Michigan still signed two edge rushers. Five-star Carter Meadows and three-star Tariq Boney will come to Ann Arbor, and Meadows has a chance to become the next great edge at Michigan.

The Wolverines could look toward the portal to fill the need when the time comes.