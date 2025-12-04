Michigan football attempting to flip 4-star Georgia commit ahead of Thursday signing
It's been an eventful day for Michigan, but the Wolverines have signed all but three commitments as Early Signing Day is about to come to a close. With a few more days left for prospects to sign their Letter of Intent, the Wolverines are trying to make a move.
According to Rivals' Steve Wiltfong, Michigan is trying to flip four-star Georgia commit Brady Marchese. He is set to sign with UGA on Thursday, so Michigan will have some ground to make up in a hurry.
The Cartersville (GA) prospect strongly considered Michigan prior and took a visit to Ann Arbor back in May. But he committed to the Bulldogs on March 15 and stayed true to his commitment. However, with the uncertainty surrounding four-star Zion Robinson, Michigan is looking to add another playmaker to the class.
The 6-foot-1, 183-pound WR is ranked as the No. 134 prospect overall and the No. 20 WR in the 2026 class, per the Composite. He is a four-star prospect across the board, save for 247Sports' Proprietary rankings.
What's with the late interest?
While Michigan has had interest in Marchese, it's interesting timing that the Wolverines are going to circle back around in hopes of landing him. It comes later after Mansfield (TX) WR commit Zion Robinson announced he was postponing his signing until further notice.
The Wolverines had three WRs committed in the class as of Wednesday and both Jaylen Pile and Travis Johnson signed. There are rumors also circulating around five-star WR Calvin Russell, after he announced he wouldn't be signing with Syracuse on Wednesday.
Michigan was the team to beat in the Russell sweepstakes, but he abruptly chose the Orange over the Wolverines on his commitment date. WR is a major need for Michigan and the Wolverines need bodies to play alongside Andrew Marsh.
Getting at least one more WR in the class, even if Robinson does sign, would bode well for Bryce Underwood's development and the passing attack.
Savion Hiter update
The three players who have yet to sign are 5-star RB Savion Hiter, four-star WR Zion Robinson, and Edge rusher Julian Walker.
Steve Wiltfong announced that Hiter intends to sign with Michigan on Thursday morning after having some contractual issues.
