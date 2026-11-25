Viva Las Vegas. Unless you’re the Michigan Wolverines, in which case you’re probably just hoping the night ended as quickly as possible. The Wolverines were blitzed by a 31-7 run from Creighton, and blown off the floor in a 99-73 loss. They shot poorly. They did not defend well. They turned the ball over. They were not good enough in any phase of the game.

As a result, the list of studs and duds includes a lot more on the negative side.

Dud: Elliot Cadeau/Trey McKenney

The Michigan backcourt was supposed to be their big advantage this season. Both Elliot Cadeau and Trey McKenney were contributors last season for a team that went on to win the national championship. Sure, they are being asked to step into bigger roles, but it’s hard to remember a game of significance either of these two have been consistent enough in.

Tuesday’s game against Creighton was no exception. Both men shot poorly. They combined to shoot 6-19 from the floor. They account for five of the team’s 16 turnovers. That just is not going to cut it against any team that is going to be competitive this year. Michigan’s offense is not good enough for these two players to go through the dry spells that have plagued them for most of the season. They cannot afford the turnovers from guys who should understand what it takes to win for this program. Instead, they’ve been part of the problem to start the year. Michigan needs them to become the solution, and fast.

Dud: The Bench

What a disaster the second group has been. Their top two players in terms of minutes on Tuesday were Ricky Liburd and Quinn Costello. The two players combined for three points total. Liburd has struggled to find his scoring touch. Costello has been a sharp shooter for most of the year, but was way off on Tuesday.

The rest of the bench scored eight total points, and none of them made a difference in any other phase of the game. Kenny Noland has been a dud thus far this season as a transfer student. Jalen Reed has not been impactful enough. Oscar Goodman has fallen out of the rotation all together. The team was expecting to have Brandon McCoy Jr. which would have pushed one of its starters to the bench, but the expectation was not for things to go this poorly.

Michigan needs more from its second unit, and all options should be on the table at this point.

Dud: Quinn Costello

We mentioned Costello earlier, but his performance on Tuesday was very disappointing. He’s been Michigan’s best shooter from beyond the arc this season, and he was dreadful. If he’s not making shots, it’s hard to find much value for him to be on the floor.

An 0-7 night is not going to happen every night, but Michigan needs him to bounce back and become a consistent scoring threat on a team devoid of those at the moment.

Stud: JP Estrella

The one bright spot on the court tonight for the Michigan Wolverines was their transfer from Tennessee. Estrella has been as advertised in the early portion of the season and was excellent once again on Tuesday night.

He was the team’s leading scorer with 22 points on 8-9 shooting and 2-3 from 3-point land. He added nine boards as well.

Nov 21, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Michigan Wolverines forward J.P. Estrella (13) shoots against the Villanova Wildcats during the first half at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He even kept out of foul trouble, which may have mattered had this game been closer late in the second half, but since it wasn’t, he remains a lone bright spot on an otherwise dreary night.



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