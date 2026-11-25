What started as bad day across the whole athletic department got significantly worse as the Michigan Wolverines basketball team took the court against Creighton on Tuesday night.

The Wolverines were looking for a bounce back win after Saturday’s disheartening loss to Villanova.

The Wolverines fell out of the AP poll as a result of that loss and did little on Tuesday night to suggest they’ll be back in the top-25 anytime soon.

Things are going to get late, early, as the honeymoon period for Mike Boynton Jr. is closing fast.

Here are our instant takeaways from Michigan’s blowout loss to Creighton.

Underperforming stars

Michigan’s backcourt was supposed to be what gave them some stability early in the season. Elliot Cadeau was one of the stars of last year’s national title team. Trey McKenney was the man who made the title clinching shot against Uconn.

Both have been inconsistent at best to start this season, and they both performed poorly against Creighton.

Between the two, they were 6-19 from the field and 4-6 from the free throw line. They were 4-11 from beyond the arc, but three of those four came from McKenney.

Cadeau had just two rebounds and two assists. He turned the ball over more than he created shots for his teammates.

McKenney had just three assists to two turnovers as well.

Last year, these two could afford to blend in a little because of the presence of three NBA lottery picks. This year, the Wolverines don’t have that kind of star power on their team. Their scoring punch has to come from their back court. This year, so far, it has not.

Silent Bench

Michigan’s starting lineup struggled against Creighton, but they got next to nothing out of their bench, which has been a problem for most of the young season. Their leading scorer off the bench was Jalen Reed, who scored four points in eight minutes of mostly garbage time.

Ricky Liburd only scored three points in 21 minutes. Quinn Costello was shut out as the freshman sharpshooter was 0-7 from the field tonight.

Kenny Noland was supposed to be a big addition to the bench, but he’s been quiet for most of the year.

Ultimately, Michigan got 11 bench points, but a lot of them came after the game was all but decided. The Wolverines need to find more punch from their second unit.

Poor Shooting (Again)

Michigan shot the ball 67 times from the floor. 35 of those shots came from beyond the three point arc. That’s by design. Mike Boynton Jr. wants his team to resemble that of an NBA team where the 3-point shot is a big part of their game. The problem? Michigan can’t make any of them.

They were 9-35 on Tuesday, which is good for 26 percent from the floor. They entered play Tuesday making 28.9 percent of their shots from 3-point land.

If you’re going to shoot as many threes as Michigan does, they need to start making a lot more of them. They have not all season, and they certainly did not against Creighton.

Take Care of the Ball

Michigan has struggled to take care of the ball this season, taking a page out of their football team’s playbook. They came into play averaging 13.2 turnovers-per-game to start the year. They had 16 more on Tuesday night combined with just 15 assists.

That’s not going to cut it against Creighton, let alone any of the good teams Michigan will see when conference play begins.

Michigan needs to figure out how to take better care of the ball, starting with their point guard.



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